To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Thursday

Motivated Seller Saratoga
Today's best bet Motivated Seller runs at Saratoga

Nick Shiambouros started the week in style when both his selections won at Saratoga. Nick heads back to the Spa with two more fancies...

"Trainer Chad Brown appears to have found the perfect spot for her"

Back Motivated Seller Race 8 in the 21:05 at Saratoga @ BSP

The Queens Jules to reign

Race 4 19:49 Saratoga - The Queens Jules

The Queens Jules should go close in this $12.5k claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished third to Copper Town in a $32k claimer at Belmont Park in June. He chased the leaders in to the straight, and ran on willingly in the closing stages. Trainer Mertkan Kantarmaci drops him aggressively, and should be rewarded with a big effort. The Kantarmaci stable has had a winner at the meeting, and has a 32% strike rate when dropping two or more classes. The gifted Jose Lezcano has the riding assignment. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Motivated Seller strong win candidate

Race 8 21:05 Saratoga - Motivated Seller

I am going to side with Motivated Seller in this interesting $80k optional claimer on the main track.

This talented filly finished down the field in the Grade 1 La Brea at Santa Anita last December. She held every chance at the entrance to the straight, but was left behind when the pace lifted. She had previously finished a close second in a Stakes race at Keeneland. There have been a couple of long gaps between races which is a concern, but her overall form is strong. Trainer Chad Brown appears to have found the perfect spot for her. The brilliant Irad Ortiz has the riding assignment. BSP is recommended.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.


Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +60.22

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 2

Returned: 6.48


Recommended bets

Back The Queens Jules Race 4 in the 19:49 at Saratoga @ 3.55/2
Back Motivated Seller Race 8 in the 21:05 at Saratoga @ BSP

Saratoga (US) 29th Jul (R4 7f Claim)

Show Hide

Thursday 29 July, 7.49pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Cause Of Action
Mr. Shortandsimple
The Great Dansky
Skylers Scramjet
Bronzed
Vineyard Sound
Kowboy Karma
The Queens Jules
High Heater
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Saratoga (US) 29th Jul (R8 7f Allw Claim)

Show Hide

Thursday 29 July, 10.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Secondary Market
Motivated Seller
Royal Meghan
Emilias Moon
Finding Fame
Stand For The Flag
Regal Retort
Malibu Mischief
Kansas Kis
Annas Fast
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips