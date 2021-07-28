US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Thursday

The Queens Jules to reign

Race 4 19:49 Saratoga - The Queens Jules

The Queens Jules should go close in this $12.5k claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished third to Copper Town in a $32k claimer at Belmont Park in June. He chased the leaders in to the straight, and ran on willingly in the closing stages. Trainer Mertkan Kantarmaci drops him aggressively, and should be rewarded with a big effort. The Kantarmaci stable has had a winner at the meeting, and has a 32% strike rate when dropping two or more classes. The gifted Jose Lezcano has the riding assignment. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Motivated Seller strong win candidate

Race 8 21:05 Saratoga - Motivated Seller

I am going to side with Motivated Seller in this interesting $80k optional claimer on the main track.

This talented filly finished down the field in the Grade 1 La Brea at Santa Anita last December. She held every chance at the entrance to the straight, but was left behind when the pace lifted. She had previously finished a close second in a Stakes race at Keeneland. There have been a couple of long gaps between races which is a concern, but her overall form is strong. Trainer Chad Brown appears to have found the perfect spot for her. The brilliant Irad Ortiz has the riding assignment. BSP is recommended.