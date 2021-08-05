To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Thursday

Moretti Saratoga
Today's best bet Moretti runs at Saratoga

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark at Saratoga yesterday when Take the Backroads won easily. Nick heads back to the Spa with two more selections...

"He has a bit to find with the favourite, but won this race last year and is proven at the distance"

Back Moretti Race 9 in the 22:39 at Saratoga @ 4.57/2

Wartime Hero to shine

Race 5 20:21 Saratoga - Wartime Hero

Wartime Hero should go close in this $16k non-winner of two on the main track.

This gelding finished down the field behind Pneumatic in the Pegasus Stakes at Monmouth Park last August. He flashed speed on the rail before calling it a day some way from home. He makes his debut for trainer Danny Gargan, who drops him aggressively. He has been working steadily since the beginning of May, and should be ready to do himself justice off the layoff. Luis Saez will probably attempt to make all from the number one stall, and nurse his speed from the front. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.

Moretti a tough customer

Race 9 22:39 Saratoga - Moretti

Moretti can upset short priced favourite Lone Rock in this fascinating Stakes race on the main track.

This talented performer finished fourth to Max Player in the Grade 2 Suburban at Belmont Park last month. He held every chance inside the final furlong, but weakened close home. He has a bit to find with the favourite, but won this race last year and is proven at the distance. Trainer Todd Pletcher is having a solid meeting, and owner Mike Repole loves to have winners at the Spa. His work tab is strong and the brilliant Irad Ortiz has the riding assignment. Anything around 4.57/2 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +66.79

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 2

Returned: 3.17

Recommended bets

Back Wartime Hero Race 5 in the 20:20 at Saratoga @ 3.02/1
Back Moretti Race 9 in the 22:39 at Saratoga @ 4.57/2

Saratoga (US) 5th Aug (R5 1m1f Claim)

Show Hide

Thursday 5 August, 8.21pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Wartime Hero
Operative
Super Wicked Charm
Swinging Sticks
Chase Tracker
Magnificent Chrome
Assembly Point
Zfinale
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Saratoga (US) 5th Aug (R9 1m6f Stks)

Show Hide

Thursday 5 August, 10.39pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Rys The Guy
Hes No Lemon
Lone Rock
Moretti
Shooger Ray Too
Youre To Blame
Rocketry
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

