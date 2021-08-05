US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Thursday

Wartime Hero to shine

Race 5 20:21 Saratoga - Wartime Hero

Wartime Hero should go close in this $16k non-winner of two on the main track.

This gelding finished down the field behind Pneumatic in the Pegasus Stakes at Monmouth Park last August. He flashed speed on the rail before calling it a day some way from home. He makes his debut for trainer Danny Gargan, who drops him aggressively. He has been working steadily since the beginning of May, and should be ready to do himself justice off the layoff. Luis Saez will probably attempt to make all from the number one stall, and nurse his speed from the front. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.

Moretti a tough customer

Race 9 22:39 Saratoga - Moretti

Moretti can upset short priced favourite Lone Rock in this fascinating Stakes race on the main track.

This talented performer finished fourth to Max Player in the Grade 2 Suburban at Belmont Park last month. He held every chance inside the final furlong, but weakened close home. He has a bit to find with the favourite, but won this race last year and is proven at the distance. Trainer Todd Pletcher is having a solid meeting, and owner Mike Repole loves to have winners at the Spa. His work tab is strong and the brilliant Irad Ortiz has the riding assignment. Anything around 4.57/2 will do.