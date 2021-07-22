US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Thursday

Quantitativbreezin to handle surface switch

Race 7 21:29 Saratoga - Quantitativbreezin

Quantitativbreezin is an interesting runner in this $16k non-winner of two on the main track.

This Central Banker filly finished fourth to Jasminesque in a $40k non-winner of two on the turf at Belmont Park last month. She held every chance in the straight, but could only stay on at one pace when the chips were down. She had previously won a maiden claimer on the main track in muddy conditions, so should have no problem with the surface switch. This is a good spot for her, and should run well at a decent price. Anything around her Morning Line price of 4.57/2 will do.

Lovely Lucky a cut above

Race 8 22:05 Saratoga - Lovely Lucky

Lovely Lucky looks like the horse to beat in this $80k optional claimer on the turf.

This mare finished down the field behind Always Shopping in a Grade 3 at Gulfstream Park in January. She made a three wide move at the entrance to the straight, but was soon left behind. She has some rock solid form in the book, including a fourth place finish behind Civil Union in the Grade 2 Glens Falls over this course last year. She has been off the course for six months, but should be able to take care of this field despite the layoff. The in form Jose Ortiz rides back for connections. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.