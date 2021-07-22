To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Thursday

Lovely Lucky Saratoga
Today's best bet Lovely Lucky runs at Saratoga

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark when his only selection Copa won at a generous 3.76 BSP. Nick heads back to the Spa with two more fancies...

"She has some rock solid form in the book, including a fourth place finish behind Civil Union in the Grade 2 Glens Falls over this course last year"

Back Lovely Lucky Race 8 in the 22:05 at Saratoga @ 3.02/1

Quantitativbreezin to handle surface switch

Race 7 21:29 Saratoga - Quantitativbreezin

Quantitativbreezin is an interesting runner in this $16k non-winner of two on the main track.

This Central Banker filly finished fourth to Jasminesque in a $40k non-winner of two on the turf at Belmont Park last month. She held every chance in the straight, but could only stay on at one pace when the chips were down. She had previously won a maiden claimer on the main track in muddy conditions, so should have no problem with the surface switch. This is a good spot for her, and should run well at a decent price. Anything around her Morning Line price of 4.57/2 will do.

Lovely Lucky a cut above

Race 8 22:05 Saratoga - Lovely Lucky

Lovely Lucky looks like the horse to beat in this $80k optional claimer on the turf.

This mare finished down the field behind Always Shopping in a Grade 3 at Gulfstream Park in January. She made a three wide move at the entrance to the straight, but was soon left behind. She has some rock solid form in the book, including a fourth place finish behind Civil Union in the Grade 2 Glens Falls over this course last year. She has been off the course for six months, but should be able to take care of this field despite the layoff. The in form Jose Ortiz rides back for connections. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +49.43

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 1

Returned: 3.0


Recommended bets

Back Quantitativbreezin Race 7 in the 21:29 at Saratoga @ 4.57/2
Back Lovely Lucky Race 8 in the 22:05 at Saratoga @ 3.02/1

Saratoga (US) 22nd Jul (R7 6f Claim)

Thursday 22 July, 9.29pm

Saratoga (US) 22nd Jul (R8 1m3f Allw Claim)

Thursday 22 July, 10.05pm

