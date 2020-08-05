US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Thursday

Sara (US) 6th Aug (R6 7f Claim)Show Hide
Thursday 6 August, 9.06pm
Nick Shiambouros returns to Saratoga with two more selections from the quality card...
"Trainer Christophe Clement is having a fantastic meeting, and currently leads the trainer standings with 15 wins"
Gesture to fire
Race 6 21:06 Saratoga - Gesture
Gesture should prove difficult to beat in this $16k non winner of two claimer on the main track.
This well related filly finished an excellent second in a $25k claimer at Gulfstream Park in June. She held every chance in the straight, but could only stay on at one pace. Trainer Jonathan Thomas drops here pretty aggressively for her New York debut, and throws on the blinkers to help her focus. Her work tab is respectable and am expecting a big effort. She should be backed at around [2.5] on the exchange.
Fresco to win again
Race 8 22:14 Saratoga - Fresco
Fresco looks like the horse to beat in this State bred Stakes on the turf.
This filly broke her maiden in style when beating Dixie Cannon in a similar event over this course last month. She swept to the front inside the final furlong, and won going away. This was her best effort to date and should move forward again. Trainer Christophe Clement is having a fantastic meeting, and currently leads the trainer standings with 15 wins. His horses are running out of their skin, and could give Chad Brown a run for his money in the race to be leading trainer. I recommend backing her at around [4.0] on the exchange.
NICK’S WEEKLY P/L
2020 Overall: +76.54
This week so far....
Staked: 3
Returned: 9.0
Back Gesture Race 6 at [2.5] in the 21:06 at Saratoga
Back Fresco Race 8 at [4.0] in the 22:14 at Saratoga
If race is taken off the turf the advice is no bet
