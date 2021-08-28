- Trainer:
US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Saturday
Travers Day at Saratoga has finally arrived and Nick Shiambouros returns with two selections from the mouthwatering card featuring six Grade 1 races...
"Trainer Brad Cox has managed him beautifully, and will have him spot on for this important test"
Back Essential Quality Race 12 in the 23:12 at Saratoga at BSP
Letruska to reign supreme
Race 10 21:47 Saratoga - Letruska
Letruska is taken to win this valuable Grade 1 on the main track.
This smart mare thrashed Antoinette in the Grade 2 Fleur de Lis at Churchill Downs in June. She made all the running, and came clear without being asked a serious question. This was a fantastic effort and her fourth Graded Stakes win of the season.
She looks a completely different horse this year, and trainer Fausto Gutierrez has done a wonderful job with her. She will face a stiff challenge from 2020 Preakness winner Swiss Skydiver, but feel she is up to the task. Every horse in this race has won at least one Graded Stakes, making it the deepest Personal Ensign I have seen in years. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.
Essential Quality a must
Race 12 23:12 Saratoga - Essential Quality
Essential Quality should go close in this historic Grade 1 on the main track.
This race is the oldest Graded Stakes race for three-year-olds in America, and is the highlight of the Saratoga meeting.
Essential Quality is the most accomplished horse in the field, but this is a strong renewal. Last time out in the Jim Dandy he had to fight hard to ward off Keepmeinmind who will try to exact his revenge today. His only defeat came in the Kentucky Derby, but did not get the run of the race and raced extremely wide on the home turn.
His work tab is solid, but does not to a lot in the morning. Trainer Brad Cox has managed him beautifully, and will have him spot on for this important test. Preakness runner-up Midnight Bourbon may give the selection most to do. BSP is recommended.
