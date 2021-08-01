To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Sunday

Elusive Site Saratoga
Today's best bet Elusive Site runs at Saratoga

Nick Shiambouros struck again when his heavily backed best bet Cross Border won at BSP 5.40. Nick returns to Saratoga with two more selections from the Sunday card...

"Trainer Todd Pletcher drops her aggressively, and a much improved effort is expected"

Back Elusive Site Race 10 in the 23:13 at Saratoga @ 6.05/1

Drain the Clock to foil Jackie's Warrior

Race 9 22:39 Saratoga - Drain the Clock

Drain the Clock should go close in this fascinating Grade 2 on the main track.

This talented colt got the better of Jackie's Warrior in the Grade 1 Woody Stephens at Belmont Park in June. He delivered a strong challenge inside the final furlong, and got up close home to win by a neck.

The pair put on a show, and the rematch is one of the highlights of the meeting. There is not a lot to choose between the two, but Drain the Clock has tactical speed which should give him the edge. BSP is recommended.

Elusive Site to graduate

Race 10 23:13 Saratoga - Elusive Site

Elusive Site should make her presence felt in this $25k maiden claimer on the main track.

This well related filly finished a distant fourth to No Mo' Spending on debut over this course last August. She chased the leaders in to the straight, but weakened quickly when pressure was applied. This was a disappointing effort and clearly something was amiss. Trainer Todd Pletcher drops her aggressively, and a much improved effort is expected. She has been working steadily over the past few months with no interruptions, which is a positive sign. Anything around her Morning Line price of 6.05/1 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +67.62

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 8

Returned: 19.88

Recommended bets

Back Drain the Clock Race 9 in the 22:39 at Saratoga @BSP
Back Elusive Site Race 10 in the 23:13 at Saratoga @ 6.05/1

