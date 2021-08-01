US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Sunday

Drain the Clock to foil Jackie's Warrior

Race 9 22:39 Saratoga - Drain the Clock

Drain the Clock should go close in this fascinating Grade 2 on the main track.

This talented colt got the better of Jackie's Warrior in the Grade 1 Woody Stephens at Belmont Park in June. He delivered a strong challenge inside the final furlong, and got up close home to win by a neck.

No. 2 (2) Drain The Clock (Usa) Trainer: Saffie A. Joseph Jnr, USA

Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

The pair put on a show, and the rematch is one of the highlights of the meeting. There is not a lot to choose between the two, but Drain the Clock has tactical speed which should give him the edge. BSP is recommended.

Elusive Site to graduate

Race 10 23:13 Saratoga - Elusive Site

Elusive Site should make her presence felt in this $25k maiden claimer on the main track.

This well related filly finished a distant fourth to No Mo' Spending on debut over this course last August. She chased the leaders in to the straight, but weakened quickly when pressure was applied. This was a disappointing effort and clearly something was amiss. Trainer Todd Pletcher drops her aggressively, and a much improved effort is expected. She has been working steadily over the past few months with no interruptions, which is a positive sign. Anything around her Morning Line price of 6.05/1 will do.