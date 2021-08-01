- Trainer: Saffie A. Joseph Jnr, USA
- Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr
- Age: 3
- Weight: 8st 12lbs
- OR: -
US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Sunday
Nick Shiambouros struck again when his heavily backed best bet Cross Border won at BSP 5.40. Nick returns to Saratoga with two more selections from the Sunday card...
"Trainer Todd Pletcher drops her aggressively, and a much improved effort is expected"
Drain the Clock to foil Jackie's Warrior
Race 9 22:39 Saratoga - Drain the Clock
Drain the Clock should go close in this fascinating Grade 2 on the main track.
This talented colt got the better of Jackie's Warrior in the Grade 1 Woody Stephens at Belmont Park in June. He delivered a strong challenge inside the final furlong, and got up close home to win by a neck.
The pair put on a show, and the rematch is one of the highlights of the meeting. There is not a lot to choose between the two, but Drain the Clock has tactical speed which should give him the edge. BSP is recommended.
Elusive Site to graduate
Race 10 23:13 Saratoga - Elusive Site
Elusive Site should make her presence felt in this $25k maiden claimer on the main track.
This well related filly finished a distant fourth to No Mo' Spending on debut over this course last August. She chased the leaders in to the straight, but weakened quickly when pressure was applied. This was a disappointing effort and clearly something was amiss. Trainer Todd Pletcher drops her aggressively, and a much improved effort is expected. She has been working steadily over the past few months with no interruptions, which is a positive sign. Anything around her Morning Line price of 6.05/1 will do.
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall +67.62
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 8
Returned: 19.88
Recommended bets
Saratoga (US) 1st Aug (R9 7f Stks)Show Hide
Sunday 1 August, 10.39pm
|Back
|Lay
|River Dog
|Drain The Clock
|Jackies Warrior
|Flash Of Mischief
|Mister Luigi
|Crowded Trade
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Saratoga (US) 1st Aug (R10 6f Mdn Claim)Show Hide
Sunday 1 August, 11.13pm
|Back
|Lay
|Esotica
|New York Banker
|Ob La Di
|Know It All Red
|Elusive Site
|Captivating Cara
|Curious Mind
|Marias Gift
|Spun For Lu Lu
|Not A Trace
|Unlock
|Willow Grove
|Lass
|Escapology
|Queentigua
|Moon Over Ny
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today