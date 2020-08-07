To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Saturday

Come Dancing Saratoga
Today's best bet Come Dancing runs at Saratoga
Nick Shiambouros is back with two selections from the outstanding Travers Day card at Saratoga...

"That run should have put her spot on for this tough assignment"

Back Come Dancing Race 7 at [6.0] in the 20:42 at Saratoga

Let's Dance

Race 7 20:42 Saratoga - Come Dancing

Come Dancing is my idea of the winner of this mouthwatering Grade 1 on the main track.

This smart mare won this race last year with a dazzling display in front of a packed grandstand. She took the lead in the home straight and pulled clear to win in great style. She disappointed in the Apple Blossom on her seasonal reappearance in April, but finished a creditable second in the Vagrancy at Belmont Park last month.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
27/06/20 Belmont Park 2/6 Flat 6f 110y Std 8st 12lbs Javier Castellano -
18/04/20 Oaklawn Park 12/14 Flat 1m 110y Fast 8st 8lbs Florent Geroux -
02/11/19 Santa Anita 6/9 Flat 7f Fast 8st 12lbs Javier Castellano 3.31
22/09/19 Belmont Park 1/5 Flat 6f 110y Fast 8st 13lbs Javier Castellano -
24/08/19 Saratoga 1/5 Flat 7f Fast 8st 10lbs Javier Castellano -
08/06/19 Belmont Park 2/5 Flat 1m 110y Fast 8st 5lbs Manuel Franco -
05/05/19 Belmont Park 1/5 Flat 1m Slow 8st 9lbs Manuel Franco -
05/04/19 Aqueduct 1/7 Flat 7f Fast 8st 6lbs Manuel Franco -
01/12/18 Aqueduct 2/6 Flat 1m Fast 8st 5lbs John R. Velazquez -
06/10/18 Belmont Park 5/8 Flat 1m 1f Fast 8st 11lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr -
09/09/18 Belmont Park 1/5 Flat 1m 110y Slow 8st 10lbs John R. Velazquez -
01/08/18 Saratoga 4/8 Flat 7f Fast 8st 6lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr -
25/07/18 Saratoga 1/6 Flat 6f Std 8st 10lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr -
15/01/18 Aqueduct 10/10 Flat 7f Fast 8st 5lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr -
14/12/17 Aqueduct 1/8 Flat 6f Fast 8st 7lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr -
06/11/16 Aqueduct 1/10 Flat 6f 110y Fast 8st 8lbs John R. Velazquez -

She ran on well in the closing stages, but could not get to grips with the game winner. That run should have put her spot on for this tough assignment. She will face a stiff challenge from Oaks heroine Serengeti Empress and Bellafina, but I fancy her to get the better of them and win this race again. She should be backed at around [6.0] on the exchange.

Law to lay it down

Race 11 23:15 Saratoga - Tiz the Law

Tiz the Law can take this historic race and cement his position as the best three-year-old in the country.

This colt put in a huge effort when beating Dr Post in the Belmont Stakes in June. He stalked the leaders, and made his move in the straight to win with complete authority. He is an uncomplicated ride, and has a beautiful long raking stride. His work tab is stellar and will be ready to do himself justice.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
20/06/20 Belmont Park 1/10 Flat 1m 1f Fast 9st 0lbs Manuel Franco -
28/03/20 Gulfstream Park 1/9 Flat 1m 1f Fast 8st 10lbs Manuel Franco -
01/02/20 Gulfstream Park 1/7 Flat 1m 110y Fast 8st 12lbs Manuel Franco -
30/11/19 Churchill Downs 3/8 Flat 1m 110y Slow 8st 10lbs Manuel Franco -
05/10/19 Belmont Park 1/6 Flat 1m Fast 8st 10lbs Manuel Franco -

This will not be a walk in the park, as he faces a serious contender in Uncle Chuck who is unbeaten in two starts. This Bob Baffert inmate was most impressive when winning the Los Alamitos Derby last month, and must be respected. At present Tiz the Law is trading at [2.0] but recommend backing him at BSP.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +72.54

This week so far....

Staked: 7
Returned: 9.0

Recommended bets

Back Come Dancing Race 7 at [6.0] in the 20:42 at Saratoga
Back Tiz the Law Race 11 at BSP in the 23:15 at Saratoga

Nick Shiambouros,

