- Trainer: Carlos F. Martin, USA
- Jockey: Javier Castellano
- Age: 6
- Weight: 8st 9lbs
- OR: -
US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Saturday
Nick Shiambouros is back with two selections from the outstanding Travers Day card at Saratoga...
"That run should have put her spot on for this tough assignment"
Let's Dance
Race 7 20:42 Saratoga - Come Dancing
Come Dancing is my idea of the winner of this mouthwatering Grade 1 on the main track.
This smart mare won this race last year with a dazzling display in front of a packed grandstand. She took the lead in the home straight and pulled clear to win in great style. She disappointed in the Apple Blossom on her seasonal reappearance in April, but finished a creditable second in the Vagrancy at Belmont Park last month.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|27/06/20
|Belmont Park
|2/6
|Flat
|6f 110y
|Std
|8st 12lbs
|Javier Castellano
|-
|18/04/20
|Oaklawn Park
|12/14
|Flat
|1m 110y
|Fast
|8st 8lbs
|Florent Geroux
|-
|02/11/19
|Santa Anita
|6/9
|Flat
|7f
|Fast
|8st 12lbs
|Javier Castellano
|3.31
|22/09/19
|Belmont Park
|1/5
|Flat
|6f 110y
|Fast
|8st 13lbs
|Javier Castellano
|-
|24/08/19
|Saratoga
|1/5
|Flat
|7f
|Fast
|8st 10lbs
|Javier Castellano
|-
|08/06/19
|Belmont Park
|2/5
|Flat
|1m 110y
|Fast
|8st 5lbs
|Manuel Franco
|-
|05/05/19
|Belmont Park
|1/5
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|8st 9lbs
|Manuel Franco
|-
|05/04/19
|Aqueduct
|1/7
|Flat
|7f
|Fast
|8st 6lbs
|Manuel Franco
|-
|01/12/18
|Aqueduct
|2/6
|Flat
|1m
|Fast
|8st 5lbs
|John R. Velazquez
|-
|06/10/18
|Belmont Park
|5/8
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Fast
|8st 11lbs
|Irad Ortiz, Jr
|-
|09/09/18
|Belmont Park
|1/5
|Flat
|1m 110y
|Slow
|8st 10lbs
|John R. Velazquez
|-
|01/08/18
|Saratoga
|4/8
|Flat
|7f
|Fast
|8st 6lbs
|Irad Ortiz, Jr
|-
|25/07/18
|Saratoga
|1/6
|Flat
|6f
|Std
|8st 10lbs
|Irad Ortiz, Jr
|-
|15/01/18
|Aqueduct
|10/10
|Flat
|7f
|Fast
|8st 5lbs
|Irad Ortiz, Jr
|-
|14/12/17
|Aqueduct
|1/8
|Flat
|6f
|Fast
|8st 7lbs
|Irad Ortiz, Jr
|-
|06/11/16
|Aqueduct
|1/10
|Flat
|6f 110y
|Fast
|8st 8lbs
|John R. Velazquez
|-
She ran on well in the closing stages, but could not get to grips with the game winner. That run should have put her spot on for this tough assignment. She will face a stiff challenge from Oaks heroine Serengeti Empress and Bellafina, but I fancy her to get the better of them and win this race again. She should be backed at around [6.0] on the exchange.
Law to lay it down
Race 11 23:15 Saratoga - Tiz the Law
Tiz the Law can take this historic race and cement his position as the best three-year-old in the country.
This colt put in a huge effort when beating Dr Post in the Belmont Stakes in June. He stalked the leaders, and made his move in the straight to win with complete authority. He is an uncomplicated ride, and has a beautiful long raking stride. His work tab is stellar and will be ready to do himself justice.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|20/06/20
|Belmont Park
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Fast
|9st 0lbs
|Manuel Franco
|-
|28/03/20
|Gulfstream Park
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Fast
|8st 10lbs
|Manuel Franco
|-
|01/02/20
|Gulfstream Park
|1/7
|Flat
|1m 110y
|Fast
|8st 12lbs
|Manuel Franco
|-
|30/11/19
|Churchill Downs
|3/8
|Flat
|1m 110y
|Slow
|8st 10lbs
|Manuel Franco
|-
|05/10/19
|Belmont Park
|1/6
|Flat
|1m
|Fast
|8st 10lbs
|Manuel Franco
|-
This will not be a walk in the park, as he faces a serious contender in Uncle Chuck who is unbeaten in two starts. This Bob Baffert inmate was most impressive when winning the Los Alamitos Derby last month, and must be respected. At present Tiz the Law is trading at [2.0] but recommend backing him at BSP.
