US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Friday

Collaborate Saratoga
Today's best bet Collaborate runs at Saratoga

Nick Shiambouros struck again at Saratoga when The Queens Jules won easily. Nick heads back to the Spa with two more selections...

"This is a tough renewal, but I do not think we have seen the best of him"

Back Collaborate Race 9 in the 22:39 at Saratoga @ BSP

Sea Foam on top

Race 4 19:49 Saratoga - Sea Foam

Sea Foam is an interesting runner in this $45k optional claimer on the main track.

This talented performer finished down the field behind Bankit in the Commentator Stakes at Belmont Park in May. He had a chance at the entrance to the straight, but quickly weakened out of contention. The track was muddy, and did not appear to handle the underfoot conditions. He has winning form against better and has been working brilliantly ahead of this assignment. Anything around his Morning Line of 4.57/2 will do.

Collaborate to upset

Race 9 22:39 Saratoga - Collaborate

Collaborate is taken to upset the field in this fascinating Stakes race named after the great Curlin.

This well related son of Into Mischief beat Alonzo in a $75k optional claimer at Gulfstream Park last month. He swept to the front in the straight, and drew clear to win with any amount in hand. Trainer Saffie Joseph has always held him in high regard, and was heavily backed when disappointing in the Grade 1 Florida Derby back in March. His work tab is stellar, and the gifted Tyler Gaffalione has the riding assignment. This is a tough renewal, but I do not think we have seen the best of him. He will be a big price so BSP is recommended.

Nick's Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +61.72

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far...

Staked: 4

Returned: 9.98


