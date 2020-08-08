US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Sunday

Stoney a tough nut

Race 1 18:10 Saratoga - Stoney Bennett

Stoney Bennett should prove difficult to beat in this $12.5 claiming race on the main track.

This gelding makes his debut for trainer Linda Rice after finishing an excellent second on a $25k optional claimer at Laurel Park in June. He was headed inside the final furlong, but kept on well to hold on to a place. Interestingly Rice drops him aggressively, and should be rewarded with a win. He put in a solid work at Belmont Park last month and will be ready to do himself justice. At present he is trading at [2.86] on the exchange.

Bodexpress to soar home

Race 9 22:50 Saratoga - Bodexpress

I like the look of Bodexpress in this Stakes race on the main track.

Bodexpress has some solid form in the book dating back to last year when he took on Maximum Security in the Florida and Kentucky Derby. This year he finished a close third behind outsider Identifier in the Grade 3 Hal's Hope at Gulfstream Park in March. He looked the likely winner inside the final furlong, but the winner flew down the middle to mow him down. The drop in class and the conditions of this race will suit this classy individual. I think he is sitting on a big effort, and have backed him at his current price of [4.2] on the exchange.