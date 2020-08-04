US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Wednesday

Golden Reward to bounce back

Race 4 19:29 Saratoga - Golden Reward

Golden Reward should prove difficult to beat in this fascinating Stakes race on the main track.

This high class mare was pulled-up behind She's a Julie in the Grade 1 Ogden Phipps at Belmont Park in June. She appeared to lose her action, and was rightly eased when all chance had gone. Her trainer Bill Mott suggested that something was amiss, but could not pinpoint the problem. She has some outstanding form in the book, notably when winning the Grade 3 Shuvee over this course last year. Her work tab is solid, and put in a bullet work 10 days ago. At present she is trading at [2.56] on the exchange, but recommend backing her at BSP.

Beyond Brown to graduate

Race 10 22:48 Saratoga - Beyond Brown

Beyond Brown is my idea of the winner of this $40k maiden claimer on the inner turf.

This filly finished a creditable fifth to Gacsa in a Maiden Special Weight at Belmont in June.

She attempted to make all, but was collared deep inside the final furlong and had to settle for a place. The third place finisher has since won, giving the form a nice boost. Trainer David Donk drops her in to maiden claiming company after eight starts and should be rewarded with a win. I recommend backing her at her Morning Line price of [4.0].