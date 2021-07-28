US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Wednesday

Step Dancer worth another go

Race 3 19:15 Saratoga - Step Dancer

I am going to side with Step Dancer in this interesting Stakes race on the inner turf.

This colt finished second to Ocala Dream in a similar event at Belmont Park last month. He was forced to check at the entrance to the straight, but finished strongly and was gaining on the winner close home. I would not consider him unlucky, but would have made things interesting with a clear run. He has some solid form in the book, including a second place finish behind Fire At Will in the Grade 2 Pilgrim last year. I think he is sitting on a big effort and recommend backing him around 4.03/1 on the exchange.

Bell's the One to deliver

Race 9 22:39 Saratoga - Bell's the One

Bell's the One should go close in this fascinating Grade 2 on the main track.

This talented mare beat Sconsin in a Stakes race at Churchill Downs last month. She took the lead in the straight, and edged clear to win with a bit to space. She has cracked heads with some of the best females in the country.

No. 9 (9) Bell's The One (Usa) Trainer: Neil L. Pessin, USA

Jockey: Corey J. Lanerie

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: -

She finished an excellent third to the brilliant Gamine in the Breeders' Cup Filly and Mares Sprint at Keeneland last year, which reads well in the context of this race. Trainer Neil Pessin has been working her at Arlington Park and has not disappointed. She put in a bullet eight days ago and appears ready to do herself justice. This is a competitive event so BSP is recommended.