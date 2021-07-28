To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Wednesday

Bell's the One Saratoga
Today's best bet Bell's the One runs at Saratoga

Nick Shiambouros heads back to Saratoga with two selections from the outstanding card...

"She finished an excellent third to the brilliant Gamine in the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mares Sprint at Keeneland last year, which reads well in the context of this race"

Back Bell's the One Race 9 in the 22:39 at Saratoga @ BSP

Step Dancer worth another go

Race 3 19:15 Saratoga - Step Dancer

I am going to side with Step Dancer in this interesting Stakes race on the inner turf.

This colt finished second to Ocala Dream in a similar event at Belmont Park last month. He was forced to check at the entrance to the straight, but finished strongly and was gaining on the winner close home. I would not consider him unlucky, but would have made things interesting with a clear run. He has some solid form in the book, including a second place finish behind Fire At Will in the Grade 2 Pilgrim last year. I think he is sitting on a big effort and recommend backing him around 4.03/1 on the exchange.

Bell's the One to deliver

Race 9 22:39 Saratoga - Bell's the One

Bell's the One should go close in this fascinating Grade 2 on the main track.

This talented mare beat Sconsin in a Stakes race at Churchill Downs last month. She took the lead in the straight, and edged clear to win with a bit to space. She has cracked heads with some of the best females in the country.

She finished an excellent third to the brilliant Gamine in the Breeders' Cup Filly and Mares Sprint at Keeneland last year, which reads well in the context of this race. Trainer Neil Pessin has been working her at Arlington Park and has not disappointed. She put in a bullet eight days ago and appears ready to do herself justice. This is a competitive event so BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +55.74

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 0

Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Step Dancer Race 3 in the 19:15 at Saratoga @ 4.03/1
Back Bell's the One Race 9 in the 22:39 at Saratoga @ BSP

