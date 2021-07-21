To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Wednesday

Barese Saratoga
Today's best bet Barese runs at Saratoga

Nick Shiambouros ended the week in style when both his selections won at Saratoga. Nick returns to the Spa with two fancies from the Wednesday card...

"Jockey Irad Ortiz has a good book of rides, but this son of Laoban stands out"

Back Barese Race 4 in the 19:49 at Saratoga @ 4.03/1

Copa for the win

Race 2 18:38 Saratoga - Copa

Copa should go close in this $14k non-winner of three on the main track.

This gelding finished down the field behind Wayakin in a valuable allowance race over a mile at Churchill Downs in May. He got caught in a ferocious speed duel, and paid the price some way from home. He had previously won a $40k non-winner of two at Keeneland, which reads well in the context of this race. Trainer Robertino Diodoro wisely drops him back to six furlongs. He has enough speed to make the lead, and it is nice to see David Cohen ride back for connections. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.

Barese to take feature

Race 4 19:49 Saratoga - Barese

Barese is my idea of the winner of this fascinating Stakes race on the main track. This race is named in honour of trainer Rick Violette, who was deeply involved in every aspect of the sport. Jockey Irad Ortiz has a good book of rides, but this son of Laoban stands out. On debut at Belmont Park in May he impressed when beating Bali's Shade. He made a strong four wide move at the entrance to the straight, and got up close home to win a shade cosily. I think he is open to significant improvement and should go close at a fair price. Anything around 4.03/1 will do.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.


Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +47.43

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 0

Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Copa Race 2 in the 18:38 at Saratoga @ 3.02/1
Back Barese Race 4 in the 19:49 at Saratoga @ 4.03/1

Saratoga (US) 21st Jul (R2 6f Claim)

Show Hide

Wednesday 21 July, 6.38pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Larceny
Macho Boy
Frosted Indian
Democratic Values
Mission Wrapitup
Copa
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Saratoga (US) 21st Jul (R4 6f Claim)

Show Hide

Wednesday 21 July, 7.49pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Run Curtis Run
Barese
Coinage
Surprise Boss
Ready A. P.
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips