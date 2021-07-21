US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Saratoga on Wednesday

Copa for the win

Race 2 18:38 Saratoga - Copa

Copa should go close in this $14k non-winner of three on the main track.

This gelding finished down the field behind Wayakin in a valuable allowance race over a mile at Churchill Downs in May. He got caught in a ferocious speed duel, and paid the price some way from home. He had previously won a $40k non-winner of two at Keeneland, which reads well in the context of this race. Trainer Robertino Diodoro wisely drops him back to six furlongs. He has enough speed to make the lead, and it is nice to see David Cohen ride back for connections. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.

Barese to take feature

Race 4 19:49 Saratoga - Barese

Barese is my idea of the winner of this fascinating Stakes race on the main track. This race is named in honour of trainer Rick Violette, who was deeply involved in every aspect of the sport. Jockey Irad Ortiz has a good book of rides, but this son of Laoban stands out. On debut at Belmont Park in May he impressed when beating Bali's Shade. He made a strong four wide move at the entrance to the straight, and got up close home to win a shade cosily. I think he is open to significant improvement and should go close at a fair price. Anything around 4.03/1 will do.