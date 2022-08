Saratoga 21:34: Saint Tapit 1pt win at 9/4 or better

There are a few in this allowance contest who have chances, though it's arguable that none have the potential of Todd Pletcher's second-time starter Saint Tapit.

Debuting in a 6.5f maiden special weight in June, this extremely well-bred type tracked the pace before taking over at the head of the stretch and quickly put 4 lengths between himself and subsequent winner Golden Alchemist.

That win was validated by the speed figure Saint Tapit produced, which was a very fast one for a debutant.

It's also worth noting that he's not really bred to be a sprinter and that he'd have found the 6.5f there an absolute minimum - he was never stronger than at the finish and that bodes well as he gets an extra half-furlong to work with her.

A nice draw to the outside of the other speed horses should also enable him to get a good trip.

Best bet is at Del Mar

Del Mar 23:04: Smitten By Kitten 2pts win at 7/4 or better

Over at Del Mar a little later, Mark Glatt's Smitten By Kitten rates the best bet of the evening in the optional claimer that's carded as the third race.

This one has been runner-up on her last two starts but has done little wrong in either of those contests and meets a field here that isn't particularly strong for the level.

Never out of the first two in five starts on dirt, this daughter of Kitten's Joy has plenty of speed and also benefits from a cosy post position towards the outside.

She has a bit of speed in her armoury and won't be too far off the pace-setters early doors.

I'll be disappointed if she doesn't record a relatively straightforward success.