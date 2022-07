NAP: Tuddenham Green will relish the trip

Tuddenham Green - 20:30 Sandown

Tuddenham Green is bred to stay well - out of a two-mile winner - and he shaped with promise in three runs last year over trips which will have been on the short side.

He was upped to middle distances for his return from seven months off and his handicap debut at Haydock last month, but he failed to improve as expected, racing too freely in rear and leaving the impression he would sharpen up for the run.

That looked a good race for the grade - the first and second both progressive - and will have blown away the cobwebs. He looks very interesting stepping up even further in trip now and he remains a horse to be positive about.

No. 6 (3) Tuddenham Green SBK 11/4 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: George Bass

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 69

NEXT BEST: Aldhaja can bounce back to form

Aldhaja - 19:25 Sandown

Aldhaja made a winning debut at Southwell earlier in the year in good fashion and also won a handicap by the narrowest margin at Haydock in May.

He can be marked up for that success, too, as he came from an unpromising position to get up close home, showing a good attitude in the process.

Aldhaja lost little in defeat when runner-up to a more progressive rival over nine furlongs at this course next time, form which has worked out well, and he can be forgiven his latest run over a mile and a quarter here when he did too much too soon. He will be well suited by the return to a mile now and he is very much the type to bounce back quickly.

No. 3 (1) Aldhaja (Usa) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 86

EACH WAY: Cookies And Creme remains with potential

Cookies And Creme - 20:00 Sandown

Cookies And Creme is from a useful middle-distance family, so it was very encouraging to see her run a race full of promise on her debut over six furlongs on her sole start last year.

She once again caught the eye on her return at Beverley over an extended mile when beaten only by a progressive sort, doing all of her best work at the finish.

Admittedly, he latest start at Ripon was underwhelming, but she isn't the first horse to run a stinker at that track, and she remains with plenty of potential now handicapping. Cookies And Creme has since joined a yard that do very well with new recruits and she is one to watch out for in the betting now stepping up in trip.