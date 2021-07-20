Sandown Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

C'mon Kenny - 18:00 Sandown

C'mon Kenny made a winning start to his career in a bumper at Ludlow earlier this year and ran to an even better level when runner-up under a penalty over the same course and distance on his next start. He has shaped well in three starts over shorter on the Flat more recently, and rates the type that will do significantly better now moving up in trip on handicap debut.

No. 3 (6) C'mon Kenny EXC 1.4 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Elisha Whittington

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 69

White Jasmine - 18:30 Sandown

White Jasmine showed fairly useful form on her first two starts, no match for the useful Hello You on debut at Wolverhampton and running to a similar level at Haydock 16 days later. She probably did too much too soon on that occasion, and never really got the chance to show what she can do in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot last time after being hampered at the start. This assignment is much less taxing and she is fancied to put her experience to good use.

No. 9 (6) White Jasmine (Ire) EXC 1.02 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Barn Owl - 20:10 Sandown

Barn Owl has an excellent pedigree and he duly showed improved form to open his account upped to a similar trip as this at Ripon last month. That was also his first start since undergoing a breathing operation and he showed a good attitude in the closing stages to hold on from the fast-finishing runner-up. The handicapper has allotted him a potentially lenient opening mark of 84 and he may take off now having got his head in front.