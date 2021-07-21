Sandown Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Dukedom - 13:35 Sandown

Several of the newcomers are appealing in this maiden which looks set to throw up winners in the weeks to come, but Dukedom shaped like a ready-made future winner when runner-up on debut over this course and distance earlier this month. He was all the rage in the betting, but didn't get the rub of the green on that occasion, still on the bridle when caught in a pocket and he is open to plenty of improvement.

No. 3 (6) Dukedom (Ire) SBK 4/5 EXC 1.86 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Inspiral - 14:10 Sandown

This looks a very interesting listed event and Inspiral, who created an excellent impression when a running out a ready winner on debut in a Newmarket maiden last month, is fancied to take this step up in class in her stride. She is bred to be smart and her strength in the finish that day was eye catching, so she is taken to prove too strong for Charlie Appleby's hat-trick seeking Wild Beauty.

No. 4 (3) Inspiral SBK 2/1 EXC 3 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Mowaleda - 16:30 Sandown

Mowaleda hails from a talented family and looks the sort to do better now handicapping for her new stable having caught the eye at Kempton last time. She was beaten only by a couple of promising fillies on that occasion and an opening mark of 70 looks more than fair.