- Trainer: John & Thady Gosden
- Jockey: Frankie Dettori
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: -
Sandown Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Sandown on Thursday...
Several of the newcomers are appealing in this maiden which looks set to throw up winners in the weeks to come, but Dukedom shaped like a ready-made future winner when runner-up on debut over this course and distance earlier this month. He was all the rage in the betting, but didn't get the rub of the green on that occasion, still on the bridle when caught in a pocket and he is open to plenty of improvement.
This looks a very interesting listed event and Inspiral, who created an excellent impression when a running out a ready winner on debut in a Newmarket maiden last month, is fancied to take this step up in class in her stride. She is bred to be smart and her strength in the finish that day was eye catching, so she is taken to prove too strong for Charlie Appleby's hat-trick seeking Wild Beauty.
Mowaleda hails from a talented family and looks the sort to do better now handicapping for her new stable having caught the eye at Kempton last time. She was beaten only by a couple of promising fillies on that occasion and an opening mark of 70 looks more than fair.
Smart Stat
Inspiral - 14:10 Sandown
21% - John & Thady Gosden's strike rate in mid season
Recommended bets
Sandown 22nd Jul (7f Mdn Stks)Show Hide
Thursday 22 July, 1.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Dukedom
|Kings Guard
|Majalh
|Thesis
|Zechariah
|Tiempo Star
|Bullet Force
|Surrey Mist
|Victory
|Come To Pass
|Prince Of Rebels
|Hen Harrier
Sandown 22nd Jul (7f Listed)Show Hide
Thursday 22 July, 2.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sunstrike
|Wild Beauty
|Inspiral
|Qipao
|Safra
|Allayaali
|Almohandesah
|Fabiosa
|Profound Alexander
Sandown 22nd Jul (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 22 July, 4.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lady Rockstar
|Arenas Del Tiempo
|Omany Amber
|Mowaleda
|Thunder Lily
|Who Cares Wins