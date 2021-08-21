To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Sandown Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Flat racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Sandown on Sunday

Timeform select the three best bets at Sandown on Sunday...

"...produced a career best to open his account on his handicap debut at Leicester two weeks ago..."

Timeform on Praiano

Glencora - 16:20 Sandown

Glencora proved at least as good as ever when second on her latest outing at Leicester, staying on well to pass the post just a nose behind the winner. She is only 1 lb higher in the weights here and should mount a bold bid to go one place better. The booking of Saffie Osborne, who is good value for her 3 lb claim, also gives cause for plenty of optimism.

Modular Magic - 17:20 Sandown

Modular Magic resumed his progress with a comfortable success at Musselburgh last month, running to a fairly useful level to defy a BHA mark of 75. He showed excellent speed to get across from his wide draw and then found plenty to see off the challengers in the final furlong, ultimately getting the verdict by three quarters of a length. This will be tougher again from a 4 lb higher mark, but he is clearly going the right way and remains a sprinter to keep on the right side.

Praiano - 17:45 Sandown

Praiano produced a career best to open his account on his handicap debut at Leicester two weeks ago, briefly looking outpaced before staying on strongly to land the spoils by three quarters of a length. The way he shaped suggests this longer trip is likely to unlock further improvement, so a 3 lb rise in the weights might not be enough to stop him in his follow-up bid.


Smart Stat

UMAX - 15:55 Sandown
£10.75 - David Loughnane's profit to a £1 level stake with debutants

Recommended bets

Back Glencora @ 9.08/1 in the 16:20 at Sandown
Back Modular Magic @ 7.06/1 in the 17:20 at Sandown
Back Praiano @ 2.8815/8 in the 17:45 at Sandown

Sandown 22nd Aug (1m2f Hcap)

Show Hide

Sunday 22 August, 4.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Fairmac
Andaleep
Civil Law
End Result
Daheer
Luckys Dream
Glencora
Silver Gunn
Fountain Cross
Athmad
Sweet Reward
Maiden Castle
No Nay Bella
Mascat
Starfighter
Tiger Touch
Kryptos
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sandown 22nd Aug (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Sunday 22 August, 5.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
A Pint Of Bear
Just Glamorous
Global Prospector
Blue De Vega
Get It
Beyond Equal
King Of Stars
Aljady
First Edition
Nelson Gay
Concierge
A Sure Welcome
Modular Magic
Be Proud
Buy Me Back
Royal Birth
Recon Mission
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sandown 22nd Aug (1m6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Sunday 22 August, 5.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Captain Haddock
Praiano
Cormier
Glen Again
Ravens Ark
Kepala
Oceanline
Single
Yagood
Vis A Vis
Viaduct
Putting Green
Sovereign Duke
Harmonious
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips