Sandown Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Glencora - 16:20 Sandown

Glencora proved at least as good as ever when second on her latest outing at Leicester, staying on well to pass the post just a nose behind the winner. She is only 1 lb higher in the weights here and should mount a bold bid to go one place better. The booking of Saffie Osborne, who is good value for her 3 lb claim, also gives cause for plenty of optimism.

No. 17 (7) Glencora (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 11 Trainer: David Elsworth

Jockey: Saffie Osborne

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 70

Modular Magic - 17:20 Sandown

Modular Magic resumed his progress with a comfortable success at Musselburgh last month, running to a fairly useful level to defy a BHA mark of 75. He showed excellent speed to get across from his wide draw and then found plenty to see off the challengers in the final furlong, ultimately getting the verdict by three quarters of a length. This will be tougher again from a 4 lb higher mark, but he is clearly going the right way and remains a sprinter to keep on the right side.

No. 15 (2) Modular Magic SBK 6/1 EXC 7.8 Trainer: David Barron

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 79

Praiano - 17:45 Sandown

Praiano produced a career best to open his account on his handicap debut at Leicester two weeks ago, briefly looking outpaced before staying on strongly to land the spoils by three quarters of a length. The way he shaped suggests this longer trip is likely to unlock further improvement, so a 3 lb rise in the weights might not be enough to stop him in his follow-up bid.