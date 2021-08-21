- Trainer: David Elsworth
- Jockey: Saffie Osborne
- Age: 4
- Weight: 8st 9lbs
- OR: 70
Sandown Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday
Timeform select the three best bets at Sandown on Sunday...
"...produced a career best to open his account on his handicap debut at Leicester two weeks ago..."
Timeform on Praiano
Glencora proved at least as good as ever when second on her latest outing at Leicester, staying on well to pass the post just a nose behind the winner. She is only 1 lb higher in the weights here and should mount a bold bid to go one place better. The booking of Saffie Osborne, who is good value for her 3 lb claim, also gives cause for plenty of optimism.
Modular Magic resumed his progress with a comfortable success at Musselburgh last month, running to a fairly useful level to defy a BHA mark of 75. He showed excellent speed to get across from his wide draw and then found plenty to see off the challengers in the final furlong, ultimately getting the verdict by three quarters of a length. This will be tougher again from a 4 lb higher mark, but he is clearly going the right way and remains a sprinter to keep on the right side.
Praiano produced a career best to open his account on his handicap debut at Leicester two weeks ago, briefly looking outpaced before staying on strongly to land the spoils by three quarters of a length. The way he shaped suggests this longer trip is likely to unlock further improvement, so a 3 lb rise in the weights might not be enough to stop him in his follow-up bid.
Smart Stat
UMAX - 15:55 Sandown
£10.75 - David Loughnane's profit to a £1 level stake with debutants
Recommended bets
Sandown 22nd Aug (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 22 August, 4.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Fairmac
|Andaleep
|Civil Law
|End Result
|Daheer
|Luckys Dream
|Glencora
|Silver Gunn
|Fountain Cross
|Athmad
|Sweet Reward
|Maiden Castle
|No Nay Bella
|Mascat
|Starfighter
|Tiger Touch
|Kryptos
Sandown 22nd Aug (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 22 August, 5.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|A Pint Of Bear
|Just Glamorous
|Global Prospector
|Blue De Vega
|Get It
|Beyond Equal
|King Of Stars
|Aljady
|First Edition
|Nelson Gay
|Concierge
|A Sure Welcome
|Modular Magic
|Be Proud
|Buy Me Back
|Royal Birth
|Recon Mission
Sandown 22nd Aug (1m6f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 22 August, 5.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Captain Haddock
|Praiano
|Cormier
|Glen Again
|Ravens Ark
|Kepala
|Oceanline
|Single
|Yagood
|Vis A Vis
|Viaduct
|Putting Green
|Sovereign Duke
|Harmonious