Sandown Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Mister Fisher - 14:30 Sandown

There's not a lot between Mister Fisher and Frodon on Timeform ratings but Mister Fisher is the speedier of the pair and that extra pace will prove crucial here. Mister Fisher has failed to complete on his last two starts but he offered enough both times to suggest that he remains in good form.

No. 2 Mister Fisher (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.88 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

Sceau Royal - 15:05 Sandown

Sceau Royal was runner-up to Altior in this race in 2019 - one of four times he has filled that spot behind Altior - but he can turn the tables here. Sceau Royal looked as good as ever when an unlucky fifth in the Champion Chase last month, doing well to get as close as he did given how badly he was hampered after the third-last. He had been an impressive winner of the Game Spirit Chase on his previous start and will have conditions in his favour at Sandown.

No. 6 Sceau Royal (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Daryl Jacob

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Killer Clown - 16:50 Sandown

The novice handicap chase at Kempton on Boxing Day is always a competitive affair but Killer Clown ran out an authoritative winner, scoring by seven and a half lengths after impressing with how smoothly he travelled and how fluently he jumped. He produced an even better effort when runner-up in the Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury last time and could still have more to offer.