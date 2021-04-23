- Trainer: Nicky Henderson
- Jockey: Nico de Boinville
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 6lbs
- OR: -
Sandown Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Sandown on the final day of the British jumps season.
"...impressing with how smoothly he travelled and how fluently he jumped..."
Timeform on Killer Clown
There's not a lot between Mister Fisher and Frodon on Timeform ratings but Mister Fisher is the speedier of the pair and that extra pace will prove crucial here. Mister Fisher has failed to complete on his last two starts but he offered enough both times to suggest that he remains in good form.
Sceau Royal was runner-up to Altior in this race in 2019 - one of four times he has filled that spot behind Altior - but he can turn the tables here. Sceau Royal looked as good as ever when an unlucky fifth in the Champion Chase last month, doing well to get as close as he did given how badly he was hampered after the third-last. He had been an impressive winner of the Game Spirit Chase on his previous start and will have conditions in his favour at Sandown.
The novice handicap chase at Kempton on Boxing Day is always a competitive affair but Killer Clown ran out an authoritative winner, scoring by seven and a half lengths after impressing with how smoothly he travelled and how fluently he jumped. He produced an even better effort when runner-up in the Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury last time and could still have more to offer.
Smart Stat
Cascova - 17:25 Sandown
3 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in the past ten runnings
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Sandown 24th Apr (2m7f Grd2 Chs)Show Hide
Saturday 24 April, 2.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Frodon
|Mister Fisher
|Born Survivor
|Militarian
Sandown 24th Apr (1m7f Grd1 Chs)Show Hide
Saturday 24 April, 3.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Put The Kettle On
|Altior
|Sceau Royal
|Greaneteen
|Nuts Well
|Ornua
|Dolos
Sandown 24th Apr (2m4f Nov Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Saturday 24 April, 4.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Killer Clown
|Farinet
|Belargus
|Not That Fuisse
|Fairway Freddy
|Falco Blitz
|Ashutor
|Iconic Muddle
|Lust For Glory
|Longhouse Sale