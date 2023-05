NAP

Sandown - 20:12 - Back Assessment

No. 7 (2) Assessment SBK 9/4 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 91

Assessment is a very lightly-raced four-year-old who opened his account in a useful contest at Yarmouth on his seasonal reappearance last year.

He disappointed when long odds-on at Chelmsford on his only other start last season but he rewarded connections' patience when making a winning handicap debut after 11 months off at Kempton five weeks ago, scoring in the style of a horse who can rise through the handicap ranks quickly.

Assessment was well backed for a handicap at York last week but broke out of the stalls early and was withdrawn as a result. He looked in rude health beforehand, though, and he is very much a horse to remain positive about.

NEXT BEST

Sandown - 19:12 - Back Enemy

No. 1 (4) Enemy SBK 5/4 EXC 2.2 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

Enemy is a smart performer on his day, as he showed when resuming winning ways after a breathing operation in a mile and a half handicap at Meydan in January.

He matched that form when runner-up in a valuable event in Saudi Arabia on his next start before shaping better than the bare result in the Dubai Gold Cup in March.

Enemy was below form back on British soil in the Ormonde Stakes at Chester a couple of weeks ago, but he wasn't suited by the emphasis on speed and he was also short of room around two furlongs out. This looks a better opportunity for him and, with his usual tongue tie refitted now, he should prove too good for these rivals.

EACH WAY

Sandown - 20:42 - Back Ashmore

No. 13 (10) Ashmore (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 1.42 Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: Neil Callan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 72

Ashmore was seemingly brought along with handicaps in mind, so it was no surprise that he showed much improved form on his first start in this sphere when a narrow second to another well-handicapped rival at Lingfield earlier this month.

He went through that race well, taking the inside route which isn't often favoured at Lingfield, and pegged back only close home by the winner who came down the middle. The handicapper has raised him 3 lb for that effort, but he shouldn't be long in taking advantage of his current mark and makes appeal with that run under his belt.