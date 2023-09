A Sandown NAP, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Sandown NAP - 17:35 - Back Strong Impact

No. 5 (1) Strong Impact (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 81

Strong Impact's sales price rose to 115,000 guineas as a yearling and she has shaped well in a couple of maidens up to a mile and a half at Newmarket this season.

She bumped into a useful sort in May and another above-average type two weeks later and on both occasions she left the impression she was still learning. We haven't seen her since, but she remains with plenty of potential now moving into handicaps, and she makes plenty of appeal for a top yard from an opening mark of 81.

Strong Impact @ 2/12.94

Sandown Next Best - 17:00 - Back Swiss Star

No. 6 (1) Swiss Star SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 74

Swiss Star has an excellent sprinting pedigree - out of a smart mare who is closely related to Swiss Spirt and Swiss Diva - and she has improved with each run this year following her debut in June.

She produced a career-best effort when narrowly coming out on top at Newmarket last time, challenging over a furlong out and displaying a terrific attitude to lead near the line.

Swiss Star is 3 lb higher now but is bred to be better than this grade and is the type to go on progressing, especially now moving up to seven furlongs, a trip she shapes like she'll relish.

Swiss Star @ 11/43.70

Sandown Each Way - 14:40 - Back Impeach

No. 4 (9) Impeach (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Michael Attwater

Jockey: Paddy Bradley

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 72

Impeach was a three-time winner on the all-weather for his previous yard but rather lost his way this year, but he took a big step back in the right direction on his first start for Michael Attwater at Goodwood three weeks ago.

That was his first start for 11 weeks and it told in the closing stages, produced to challenge inside the final furlong but having no more to give close home. He seems sure to strip fitter for that run and can take advantage of a reduced mark now.