NAP

Sandown - 15:15 - Back Soprano

No. 9 (3) Soprano (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 1.79 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

After being beaten two lengths into third behind Porta Fortuna in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, George Boughey's Soprano sets a high standard dropping in grade for this listed contest. Having won well on her debut over five furlongs at Newmarket in May, Soprano showed some improvement over the extra furlong at Ascot, seeing it out well and shaping as though another step up in trip won't be a problem as she kept on well inside the final furlong after making quite a rapid mid-race move to get into contention. Likely to have learnt more from her latest run, she should be hard to beat.

NEXT BEST

Sandown - 15:50 - Back Hidden Story

No. 2 (3) Hidden Story SBK 7/4 EXC 2.8 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 87

This looks an interesting staying handicap for three-year-olds with all five runners hailing from yards that do well in this sort of contest, but the pick of the weights is Hidden Story for Charlie Appleby. By Dubawi out of a sister to Derby winner Serpentine, he's certainly bred for the job and has quickly made into a useful type. He had his rivals well strung out when getting off the mark in a novice at Newcastle last month and while he ran only to a similar level when upped to a mile and a half for his handicap debut at Newmarket last time, finishing fourth to Davideo, he looks worth another chance to progress stepped up further in trip.

EACH-WAY

Sandown - 16:55 - Back Loughville

No. 5 (4) Loughville SBK 9/1 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 68

Loughville holds interesting each-way claims making her handicap debut for Alan King in this fillies' contest over a mile and a quarter. She had three runs on the all-weather late last year, sent off at long odds each time, but showed a fair level of ability whilst shaping as though handicaps would bring out the best in her. Loughville was fourth in novices at Wolverhampton on her last couple of starts, again showing something to work on after being left poorly placed on her most recent outing. Stepping up to a distance her dam won at is another point in Loughville's favour here.