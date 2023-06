NAP

Sandown - 16:35 - Back Rowayeh

No. 2 (4) Rowayeh (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Dane O'Neill

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 80

Rowayeh was well backed for her debut at Kempton in October, but was badly in need of the experience, and she shaped well on her return to action when third in a strong event at Newmarket in April.

That form worked out well and she confirmed the promise of that effort when opening her account at Beverley last time, leading on the bridle two furlongs out but only just holding off the challenge of the runner-up late in the day. That was over an extended mile, so this slightly shorter trip will suit, and given she is a well-made filly with a useful pedigree, she should have even more to offer now handicapping from what may turn out to be a lenient mark.

NEXT BEST

Sandown - 14:50 - Back Great State

No. 1 (2) Great State SBK 13/8 EXC 2.54 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Great State has to concede weight all round but he is a most progressive sprinter who has the potential to be better than listed class, so he needs backing accordingly.

He won a handicap in good style at Thirsk last month before running away with a similar event to this at York last time, responding well to pressure and taking off inside the final furlong, going further and further clear. The stiffer five furlongs at this track should suit him down to the ground and, breaking from a good draw in stall 2, he has plenty in his favour.