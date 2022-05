NAP: Mostahdaf has compelling claims

Mostahdaf - 19:25 Sandown

It is hard to argue with Mostahdaf's strike rate, his only defeat coming when clearly something was amiss in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last year, and he still appears to be improving judged by his smooth success in the Gordon Richards Stakes over course and distance on his return last month. That took his record at this course to three from three, relishing the step up to a mile and a quarter, and for all this is a deeper race now, he is strongly fancied to record another win before having a crack in Group 1 company (holds an entry in the Prince of Wales's Stakes).

No. 2 (6) Mostahdaf (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.26 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Tajalla looks above average

Tajalla - 18:15 Sandown

This doesn't look the deepest edition of the National Stakes, but Tajalla looked a juvenile going places when landing sustained support on debut at Newmarket last month. He is bred to be sharp and showed plenty of dash, always up with the pace and displaying a good turn of foot under a hands-and-heels ride to easily put the race to bed. This looks the obvious next step for him before Royal Ascot and he will take all the beating with improvement forthcoming.

No. 6 (4) Tajalla (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.04 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Super Lover potentially well handicapped

Super Lover - 20:35 Sandown

Super Lover shaped encouragingly in two starts on the all-weather towards the end of last year (form has worked out) and built further on that promise when runner-up on turf debut at Windsor following five months off 24 days ago. He had no chance of overhauling the winning favourite given that one's positional bias, but he stayed on well in the closing stages without being knocked about and is just the type to improve further now handicapping. This looks a hot race, but he is more than capable of winning races from an opening mark of 79, and Alan King is in blistering form at present.