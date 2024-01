A Sandown NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Sandown Nap - 14:25 - Back Kotmask

No. 6 Kotmask (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Niall Houlihan

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 120

KOTMASK is the best bet on the card at Sandown on Friday in the Long Water Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

Gary Moore's horse fell at this track two starts ago but got a confidence booster when stepping up in trip at Kempton over Christmas where he ran well in fourth in a hot handicap.

That should've helped his confidence at his fences and he's of obvious interest back down in trip at Sandown, a track where his trainer has an exceptional record in novice handicap chases (nine wins from 32 at 28.13%, +£18.33 to £1 level stakes).

Next Best - 15:35 - Back Gyenyame

No. 8 Gyenyame SBK 11/2 EXC 9 Trainer: Joe Tizzard

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 122

Joe Tizzard's GYENYAME has had a nice six-week break after running cracking races at Cheltenham's big two pre-Christmas meetings and he can strike in the Hampton Court Handicap Hurdle at Sandown.

Second and fourth in two good races at Cheltenham, the switch to 2m4f around Sandown looks ideal for him stamina-wise and he's still rated in the low 120s.

The key factor could be the application of cheekpieces for the first time over jumps, as he had form figures of 2-3-1-1 in them on the level for Andrew Balding.