Sandown Racing Tips: Le Milos interesting back over fences

A Sandown Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Sandown NAP - 15:35 - Back Le Milos

No. 5 Le Milos SBK 6/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 149

Le Milos was another new recruit who Dan Skelton improved markedly last season, proving himself well ahead of his mark on his return at Bangor, and going on to win the ultra-competitive Coral Gold Cup at Newbury.

He hasn't troubled the judge in three outings over hurdles so far this time around, but he was strong in the betting for the Pertemps Final at the Cheltenham Festival last time, and did move into contention nicely before finding less than looked expected.

It would be no surprise if he proved a totally different proposition now back over fences, though, and he figures on a good mark, just 3 lb higher than for his win in the Coral Gold Cup. Skelton will surely have him primed for this valuable race, too, and he should find this switch back to fences liberating.

Sandown Next Best - 14:25 - Back Hitman

No. 5 Hitman (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Quite a few of these arrive with something to prove, with three of the first four in the betting all failing to complete on their latest outing and, while Hitman could only finish eighth in the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, he ran a cracker when runner-up to Shishkin in the Denman Chase the time before.

He went through that race like a horse back in top form, looming up and looking a big threat at three out, but seemingly not seeing out the longer trip fully. Hitman has a tendency not to find as much as looks likely off the bridle, but the addition of first-time blinkers may help him concentrate more, and on the pick of his efforts, he is entitled to go very close in what doesn't look the deepest race of its type.

Sandown Each Way - 17:20 - Back Bad

No. 13 Bad (Fr) SBK 17/2 EXC 12 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Ben Jones

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 125

Bad is yet to win a race since moving from France last year, but he arrived with a big reputation (was the subject of an ante-post gamble in the Fred Winter - and has shaped very well on numerous occasions in some competitive handicaps.

He finished placed on his first four starts this season, but ran his best race when stepped up to a similar trip as this at Ascot in February, looking the likeliest winner - he traded at 1.18 in running on Betfair - only to be chinned close home.

Bad wasn't in the same form in the Imperial Cup last time, but that effort was too bad to be true, and he is well worth another chance back over further, while the likely strong pace this race will be run at will suit him well. Expect him to be delivered late in the day under Ben Jones, who knows him well.