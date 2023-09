A Sandown NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Free bet for customers betting £5 on multis. T&Cs apply.

Sandown NAP - 15:40 - Back Knight

No. 5 (5) Knight (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Knight produced a career-best effort when chasing home Angel Bleu in last month's Celebration Mile at Goodwood, doing well under the circumstances to be beaten just half a length having looked a bit awkward on the track.

Trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, Knight is clearly very effective when the mud is flying and the application of cheekpieces today could eke out more improvement as he seeks a first success of the campaign dropped to listed level.

Back Knight @ 3.7511/4 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Sandown Next Best - 16:50 - Back Born Ruler

No. 4 (8) Born Ruler SBK 7/4 EXC 2.1 Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 78

Born Ruler improved again as he ran out a dominant winner over this course and distance last week, hitting the front entering the final furlong and quickly drawing clear from there to win by three and a half lengths.

This will be a quicker-than-ideal turnaround, but he's clearly well treated under a 6 lb penalty and another bold bid seems assured for the Sir Mark Prescott yard which is so adept with this type of horse.

Back Born Ruler @ 3.259/4 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Sandown Each-Way - 13:55 - Back Trusty Rusty

No. 2 (2) Trusty Rusty SBK 11/2 EXC 5 Trainer: Tony Carroll

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 70

Trusty Rusty has returned from five months off with two below-par efforts this summer, but she's back in calmer waters today and a BHA mark of 70 is by no means insurmountable judged on the pick of her form.

After all, it was only in December last year that she won off 72 on the all-weather at Southwell, while the booking of Oisin Murphy also catches the eye as she seeks a sixth career win.