NAP

Sandown - 16:25 - Back Zoukster

No. 9 (4) Zoukster SBK 13/8 EXC 2.7 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 63

Zoukster has won his last two starts in decisive fashion, first opening his account at Salisbury last month and then defying a 6 lb higher mark to follow up at Goodwood seven days ago. He was well on top at the finish on the last occasion, forging clear late on to land the spoils by two lengths. Zoukster escapes a penalty for that success and is very hard to oppose in his hat-trick bid, with further progress on the cards after just six starts for the in-form Ed Walker (77% of horses running to form).

NEXT BEST

Sandown - 14:40 - Back Crown Estate

No. 2 (1) Crown Estate SBK 3/1 EXC 4.1 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Crown Estate was very green on his debut at Haydock last week, but he shaped well by the end, staying on nicely under a hands-and-heels ride to finish clear of the rest in fourth (beaten six and a half lengths). He is sure to improve with that experience under his belt - perhaps significantly so - and winning a maiden like this should be the bare minimum for one with his illustrious pedigree (by Dubawi and out of the French 1000 Guineas winner Castle Lady).

EACH-WAY

Sandown - 15:15 - Back Sweet Reward

No. 9 (1) Sweet Reward (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Jonathan Portman

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 83

Sweet Reward returned to form with a good second at Newbury last month, sticking to his task well to lose out by just a short head. The first two pulled clear of the remainder and Sweet Reward should mount a bold bid to go one place better despite being 5 lb higher in the weights today. After all, he remains potentially well treated judged on the pick of his old form, lining up here from the same mark as when suffering another narrow defeat at Goodwood in July last year.