NAP: Evaluation can win again

Evaluation - 18:42 Sandown

Evaluation has been a revelation for Keith Dalgleish this season, winning his first four starts in the style of a most progressive handicapper, and shaping better than the bare result when fourth in the Northumberland Vase at Newcastle last time.

He went through that race like a horse still ahead of his mark, but wasn't well positioned given how the race panned out, only having two rivals behind him entering the straight and having a lot of ground to make up when the pace lifted.

Evaluation would have likely given the winner something to think about had he been closer to the pace and remains a horse to keep on the right side. He is chasing a £100,000 bonus for recording three wins in this series and commands plenty of respect.

No. 2 (14) Evaluation SBK 2/1 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Keith Dalgleish

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 90

NEXT BEST: Progressive Ikhtiraaq can strike again

Ikhtiraaq - 18:12 Sandown

Ikhtiraaq opened his account on his final start for Owen Burrows last season and is proving very progressive for new connections this year, winning two of his three starts.

He was strong in the betting when recording a battling success at Yarmouth in June, beating a next-time-out winner in the process, and he took another step forward when following up at Pontefract last week.

That was only a three-runner event and he made all of the running, but the manner in which he quickened away from his rivals suggests he has plenty more to offer, and he is fully expected to complete a hat-trick for all this is a more competitive race.

No. 5 (11) Ikhtiraaq (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.98 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 89

EACH WAY: Glen Savage remains with potential

Glen Savage - 17:12 Sandown

Glen Savage is bred to be smart and looked a good prospect when narrowly getting the better of a now-smart rival when making a winning debut at Newbury in April last year.

Clearly, he has had some issues since, but he has shaped well enough in two starts back since returning from a break, and he remains capable of winning races from this sort of mark.

Glen Savage has his frailties, but he could hardly be in better hands, is being given plenty of time between races, and has a top jockey booked in this apprentice event. There should be more to come.