Sandown Racing Tips: Dr Kananga has the remedy

Sandown fence
It is Artillery Gold Cup Day at Sandown on Thursday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Sandown on Thursday.

"...is now 12 lb higher and in a stronger race, but he has the most potential of these, and he is expected to record another win..."

Dr Kananga

NAP: Improving Dr Kananga hard to beat

Dr Kananga - 16:05 Sandown

Dr Kananga tasted plenty of success in points and has proved progressive in handicap chases this season, looking better than ever when running out a 12-length winner at Chepstow two weeks ago.

He was strong in the betting and never gave his backers anything to worry about, his jockey judging the pace in front much better this time, jumping and travelling fluently throughout and looking a staying chaser to keep on the right side. Dr Kananga is now 12 lb higher and in a stronger race, but he has the most potential of these, and he is expected to record another win.

NEXT BEST: Douglas can talk the talk

Douglas Talking - 13:45 Sandown

Douglas Talking scraped home in a bumper on Rules debut in Ireland and progressed with each start over hurdles for Lucinda Russell this season.

However, he is very much a chaser on looks, and he duly made a winning start over fences at Musselburgh earlier this month. He may have benefited from the best tactical on the day, but he looked much the best horse at the weights, and impressed with his jumping. He is turned out under a 7 lb penalty now in a stronger race, but he arguably has the most scope for improvement, and is well worth backing to maintain his unbeaten record over fences.

EACH WAY: Keep the Show On The Road

Show On The Road - 13:10 Sandown

Show On The Road hasn't stood much racing in recent years, but he turned in his best effort since joining this yard on his return from 13 months off at Exeter last month.

He started at 66/1 that day but proved no match for the 40/1 winner in what turned out to be a strange race. Admittedly, this is a much stronger handicap, and he has to prove he can back that up now, but he still look fairly treated on the pick of his form (was rated as high as 127 in his pomp), and the chance is worth taking with one of the more experienced conditionals booked.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Dr Kananga @ 3.02/1 in the 16:05 Sandown
Next Best - Back Douglas Talking @ 2.56/4 in the 13:45 Sandown
Each Way - Back Show On The Road @ 9.08/1 in the 13:10 Sandown

