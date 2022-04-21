- Trainer: David Simcock
- Jockey: Jamie Spencer
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 1lbs
- OR: -
Sandown Racing Tips: Don't underestimate Cash
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Sandown on Friday.
"...this Derby entry looks a very exciting prospect..."
NAP: Cash in with a significant improver
Cash created a huge impression when making a winning debut at Newmarket last season and it could be worth chancing him to make the required improvement to make his mark now stepping up in class.
He was given a patient ride but he very much caught the eye moving into contention on the bridle and displayed a smart turn of foot to put the race to bed inside the final furlong. That was over a mile, but he is bred to come into his own over middle distances this year, and this Derby entry looks a very exciting prospect.
NEXT BEST: Sunray Major can go to the top this season
Sunray Major returned from an absence to win his first two starts last season, looking a pattern-class performer as he turned a competitive handicap at Ascot into a procession in October and is best not judged on his below-par effort in the Balmoral afterwards.
He was drawn on the wrong side and paid for a big move into contention when his rider elected to track across to the far-side group around halfway. Sunray Major is almost certainly capable of better, very much the type to develop into a Group 1 performer, and this looks the obvious race for him to kick-start his season.
EACH-WAY: Wanees can progress this season
Wanees was immature in the preliminaries before his debut last season, but caught the eye in the race itself under a sympathetic ride, and that experience clearly wasn't lost on him as he improved to win his next two starts.
He is a nice type physically and one that will progress again as a three-year-old, especially now moving up to a mile for the first time. Wanees has the right sort of profile for this race and should be competitive on handicap debut from a mark of 84 in a first-time hood.
