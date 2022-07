NAP: Dal Mallart progressing nicely

Dal Mallart - 20:08 Sandown

Dal Mallart clearly learnt plenty from her handicap debut as she opened her account in style at Bath in May, still not looking the finished article but well on top at the finish.

She lacked the finishing speed of the two who finished in front of her in a competitive race at Nottingham next time, but wasted no time in resuming winning ways when powering to a four and three quarter length success at Haydock last time.

That was an impressive performance and she is quickly going the right way, so she remains a horse to keep firmly on the right side, for all she is now 9 lb higher and pitched into better company.

No. 5 (2) Dal Mallart SBK 3/1 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 79

NEXT BEST: Colour Image has more to offer

Colour Image - 19:38 Sandown

Colour Image is a lightly-raced five-year-old who clearly wasn't 100 percent on his return at Windsor, but he left that run well behind when resuming winning ways at Bath three weeks ago, making all of the running and really knuckling down to hold on at the line.

That wasn't the strongest race, but he was bumped into close home, and has the potential to go on again from a 3 lb higher mark. There is a possibility of him getting the lead here again and this doesn't look anymore competitive, so another bold bid looks assured with Tom Marquand in the saddle again.

No. 1 (4) Colour Image (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 85

EACH-WAY: Andaleep should remain competitive

Andaleep - 18:08 Sandown

Andaleep had fallen in the weights and took advantage of a reduced mark when making a winning start for this yard at Goodwood last month.

He shaped as if still in good form when third at Haydock last time, travelling well and having every chance inside the final furlong, though he and the runner-up had no answer to an improving three-year-old. Andaleep remains on a lenient mark and will remain competitive in races like this.