NAP

Artistic Star - 19:15 Sandown

Artistic Star looked a bright prospect when making a successful debut at Nottingham in October, hitting the front over a furlong out and just needing to be kept up to his work from there to land the spoils by a length and a quarter.

The placed horses have advertised the strength of that form in the interim and Artistic Star is very much the type to go on improving as a three-year-old, particularly over this sort of trip (will stay at least a mile and a quarter).

His Derby entry gives an indication of the regard in which he's held and bigger and better things could well be on the horizon if he can maintain his unbeaten record in what the makings of an informative novice.

No. 2 (3) Artistic Star (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.3 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Roost - 18:15 Sandown

Roost showed improved form when filling the runner-up spot on his handicap debut at Doncaster a couple of weeks ago, passing the post just a length and a quarter behind the winner and in turn pulling clear of the rest.

He is only 3 lb higher in the weights today and it could be a good opportunity for him to get off the mark if finding a bit more improvement.

The longer trip here should be within his range, while the application of first-time blinkers might also give him an extra edge.

No. 3 (3) Roost SBK 9/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 78

EACH-WAY

New Heights - 20:20 Sandown

New Heights was below her best in a couple of starts on the all-weather last month, but she is slowly coming down the weights and could be worth a chance to bounce back now returning to a track which clearly plays to her strengths.

Not only did she win this race 12 months ago, but she also returned in July to double her tally over this course and distance from a BHA mark of 73.

She is now on the same mark again and unlikely to give up her crown without a fight if arriving here on a going day.