NAP

Arrest - 15:35 Sandown

Arrest was well backed when finishing third to a smart type on debut at this course last season and he built on that promise when opening his account on his next start upped to a mile, showing a good attitude to narrowly edge out a next-time-out winner.

He was faced with a simple task at Ffos Las afterwards and easily followed up under a penalty, before producing his best effort to date when beaten a head in the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud on his final start. That came on heavy ground, so likely conditions shouldn't pose a problem and, given Arrest is a good-looking horse with bags of scope, he has the potential to progress further as a three-year-old.

No. 1 (5) Arrest (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.88 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Light Infantry - 15:00 Sandown

Light Infantry overcame considerable inexperience in the first half of the race to make a winning debut as a juvenile at Yarmouth, looking a smart prospect, and he confirmed that impression when taking the step up in class in his stride when following up in a heavy-ground Horris Hill at Newbury.

He improved further last year, twice finishing runner-up in Group 1 company in France, his best effort coming when beaten a neck in second by Inspiral in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville. Light Infantry wasn't in the same form on his sole start for Ciaron Maher & David Eustace in Australia in October, but he looks particularly interesting having quickly rejoined David Simcock, and he looks the one to beat on these terms in conditions which should suit.