NAP

Amrons Sage - 16:45 Sandown

Amrons Sage was a winner in points and was well backed to make a winning start under Rules at Warwick in November. He was unable to land the money, but he did shape with plenty of promise, showing more speed than perhaps expected looking at his pedigree - from the family of the same connections' smart staying chaser Beware The Bear - but a mistake at the second-last hampered his momentum. Amrons Sage didn't improve as expected on his latest start, but he wasn't given a hard time behind an above-average sort, and should relish this step up in trip now making his handicap debut from what looks a fair opening mark.

No. 7 Amrons Sage (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 115

NEXT BEST

Real Stone - 13:50 Sandown

Real Stone was given a considerate introduction on his chase debut after 20 months off at Ffos Las and didn't see his race out very strongly on his second start in this sphere over two and a half miles at Warwick at the end of December. He took advantage of a drop in the weights when opening his account back at Ffos Las last time, though the return to two miles was probably the biggest factor. There should be more to come from him at this sort of trip and a subsequent 5 lb rise in the weights shouldn't be enough to stop him following up.