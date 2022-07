NAP: Amanzoe the one to beat

Amanzoe - 16:10 Sandown

Amanzoe failed to justify strong support on her return at Thirsk, but she came on a bundle for that run when opening her account on handicap debut at Leicester last month.

She had more in hand than the official margin suggests on that occasion, too, finding plenty to lead close home, and was unlucky not to follow up at Haydock next time where she hit top gear too late in the day.

Amanzoe made the most of a good opportunity when resuming winning ways at Hamilton last time (she was 5 lb well in), but she promises to be well suited by stepping up to a mile and a quarter, and she is strongly fancied to make it three wins from four starts in handicaps.

No. 3 (5) Amanzoe (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.46 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 82

NEXT BEST: Saigon can follow up

Saigon - 15:35 Sandown

Saigon only made his debut in March, so clearly hasn't been the easiest to train, but he showed ability on his first three starts before producing an underwhelming effort on his handicap debut at Newbury in May.

That race worked out well, though, and Saigon didn't need to improve much if at all to open his account over this trip at Salisbury last time, produced to lead two furlongs out and showing a good attitude inside the final furlong once headed.

There should be more to come from him now he's opened his account and he still looks well treated following a 2 lb rise.

No. 7 (8) Saigon SBK 6/1 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Marco Botti

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 75

EACH-WAY: Bet Me can take a big step forward

Bet Me - 14:25 Sandown

Bet Me is bred to stay middle distances, but she looked a good prospect when making a winning start to her career over six furlongs at Goodwood last month, showing much more speed than you would expect for one with her pedigree.

That race hasn't worked out that well, but Bet Me was in a different league to the opposition that day, producing a performance which suggests she is more than capable of holding her own in this company. Furthermore, she should relish this step up to seven furlongs.