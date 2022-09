NAP: A good opportunity for Wallop

Wallop - 15:44 Salisbury

Wallop was an expensive yearling and shaped with plenty of promise on debut in a strong race at Newmarket, finishing third to the highly-touted Noble Style, who went on to win the Gimcrack Stakes at York on his next start.

It shows the regard in which Wallop is held as he was pitched into the Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury last time and he was far from disgraced, still having every chance two furlongs out before fading. This represents an easier assignment and, with more to come on just his third start, he has an excellent chance on these terms for a yard that has won this race twice since 2014.

No. 6 (4) Wallop (Ire) EXC 2.48 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Dane O'Neill

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: La Pulga can take advantage of a falling mark

La Pulga - 17:30 Salisbury

La Pulga was a two-time winner last season but he hasn't progressed as expected so far this year, not troubling the judge on his first three starts.

However, he took a step firmly back in the right direction when third over a mile and a half at Newbury 12 months ago, travelling with more fluency than previously and not beaten far by a couple of solid yardsticks. La Pulga is well worth a try at this longer trip and remains handicapped to strike (he was placed in a nursery off 8 lb higher last year).