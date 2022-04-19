Salisbury Racing Tips: Samburu one to keep on side

NAP: Samburu looks promising

Samburu - 18:10 Salisbury

Samburu is from a good family and looked a fine prospect as he made a winning debut at Yarmouth towards the back end of last season and he is open to any amount of improvement on his return to action. He did display signs of greenness, but he past the whole field in taking style in the final three furlongs and was value for more than the bare margin. He looks a pattern-class performer who can defy a penalty before having his sights raised further.

No. 2 (7) Samburu SBK 10/11 EXC 1.95 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Bang the Tambourine

Mr Tambourine Man - 19:40 Salisbury

Predominantly jumps-orientated yards have won two of the last three renewals of this and Mr Tambourine Man is taken to enhance that emerging trend. He hasn't shown much in a handful of appearances over inadequate trips on the Flat, but he bolted up over hurdles at Exeter recently and may have got in lightly for his handicap debut in this sphere. Tom Marquand is a positive jockey booking and he should relish the trip.

No. 7 Mr Tambourine Man (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.45 Trainer: David Pipe

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 58

EACH WAY: Well-bred Gargle capable of much better

Gargle - 18:40 Salisbury

Gargle is bred to be smart but has seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind, not troubling the judge in three starts so far, but leaving the impression she is capable of much better. She posted her best effort to date over a similar trip at Wolverhampton in January despite not being best positioned in rear in a slowly-run race. An opening mark of 60 looks very workable and she is entitled to show improved form now.