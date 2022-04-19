- Trainer: John & Thady Gosden
- Jockey: Frankie Dettori
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 9lbs
- OR: -
Salisbury Racing Tips: Samburu one to keep on side
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP. Next Best and Each Way selection at Salisbury on Wednesday.
"Tom Marquand is a positive jockey booking and he should relish the trip..."
NAP: Samburu looks promising
Samburu is from a good family and looked a fine prospect as he made a winning debut at Yarmouth towards the back end of last season and he is open to any amount of improvement on his return to action. He did display signs of greenness, but he past the whole field in taking style in the final three furlongs and was value for more than the bare margin. He looks a pattern-class performer who can defy a penalty before having his sights raised further.
NEXT BEST: Bang the Tambourine
Mr Tambourine Man - 19:40 Salisbury
Predominantly jumps-orientated yards have won two of the last three renewals of this and Mr Tambourine Man is taken to enhance that emerging trend. He hasn't shown much in a handful of appearances over inadequate trips on the Flat, but he bolted up over hurdles at Exeter recently and may have got in lightly for his handicap debut in this sphere. Tom Marquand is a positive jockey booking and he should relish the trip.
EACH WAY: Well-bred Gargle capable of much better
Gargle is bred to be smart but has seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind, not troubling the judge in three starts so far, but leaving the impression she is capable of much better. She posted her best effort to date over a similar trip at Wolverhampton in January despite not being best positioned in rear in a slowly-run race. An opening mark of 60 looks very workable and she is entitled to show improved form now.
Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!
Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Salisbury 20th Apr (7f Nov Stks)Show Hide
Wednesday 20 April, 6.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Naranco
|Stockpyle
|Samburu
|Neptunian
|Taratari
|Prophets Dream
|Speranzoso
|Belhaven
|Nivelles Magic
|Sir Alfred M
|Kharshuf
|You Are Everything
|Everloving
Salisbury 20th Apr (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 20 April, 6.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Girl Inthe Picture
|Nonsuch Lad
|Cavendish
|Art Expert
|Claritudo
|Double Dare You
|Boudica Warrior
|Gargle
|Birkie Girl
|Miss Malou
|Lark Lane
|Promotion
|Mucuna
|Clonsilla Rose
Salisbury 20th Apr (1m6f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 20 April, 7.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Mr Tambourine Man
|Flying Standard
|Lunar Shadow
|Sulochana
|Eagle One
|Sir Joseph Swan
|El Paco
|Overhaugh Street
|Vin Rouge
|Debbonair
|Easy Equation