NAP: First Officer leniently treated

First Officer - 16:20 Salisbury

First Officer didn't shape badly behind subsequent Royal Ascot winner Secret State on his reappearance at Nottingham and he was better than the bare result in a strong-looking race on his handicap debut at Sandown last time, getting stuck in traffic on the rail in the straight and unable to conjure the same finish of those who finished in front of him once in the clear. That was over a mile and a quarter, but his run style and pedigree suggest he'll relish this step up in trip now, and is expected to make this mark look lenient.

No. 2 (3) First Officer (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.96 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 77

NEXT BEST: Bingley Crocker can open his account

Bingley Crocker 14:45 Salisbury

Bingley Crocker started at 20/1 on his debut but showed plenty of ability to finish third at Leicester 11 days ago and he seems sure to improve for that experience. He went with plenty of enthusiasm from the front and stayed on at the same pace once headed without being knocked about. This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and he should prove a tough nut to crack if ridden in the same manner with that run under his belt.

No. 3 (1) Bingley Crocker (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.88 Trainer: Harry Dunlop

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Don't underestimate Larado

Larado - 15:15 Salisbury

This looks a good, competitive sprint handicap where it may pay to take a chance on the Mick Appleby-trained Larado, who ran his best race of the year when fifth over an extended mile at Epsom earlier this month. He shaped better than the result implies, too, having nothing left at the finish having set a strong pace throughout, but still faring much the best of those that raced prominently. He is clearly on a competitive mark and may be up to causing a surprise here.