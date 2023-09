A Salisbury NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Salisbury NAP - 19:43 - Back Capone

No. 5 Capone (Ger) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Dominic Ffrench Davis

Jockey: Joshua Bryan

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 75

Capone is now an eight-year-old but he arrives at the top of his game, opening his account for this yard in some style at Chester in June and finding only one rival too strong on his last two starts.

He was unfancied in the betting (started 40/1) for a competitive handicap at Nottingham last time, but confirmed himself still in top form, beaten only by a progressive three-year-old and having the rest covered. Capone is now 3 lb higher in the weights, but this is arguably an easier test, and a similar performance is sure to put him in the mix.

Salisbury Next Best - 19:13 - Back Playupskyblues

No. 7 (6) Playupskyblues (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Alice Haynes

Jockey: Kieran O'Neill

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 71

Playupskyblues made the most of a good opportunity when opening his account in a minor event at Redcar last season and he has progressed with each start so far this year.

He was well backed to resume winning ways on all-weather debut in a mile handicap at Kempton last time, suited by the return to positive tactics and well in command entering the final furlong. He may face some competition for the lead here but he is clearly going the right way and seems sure to launch another bold bid.