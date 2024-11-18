Safer Gambling Week: Gamble responsibly with Betfair's Safer Gambling tools

Gamble responsibly with Betfair

Find out about deposit limit, time out and more

It's Safer Gambling Week - explore all the tools available to Betfair customers here

Safer Gambling Week gives us the opportunity to highlight all of the tools available across the Betfair Sportsbook and Exchange that will benefit all betting customers.

Safer Gambling should be at the forefront of our minds all the time and not just for one week. That is why at Betfair we are proud to see over 50% of customers using these tools throughout the year.

All of the below tools are there to protect people from harm and we hope you take the time to read all about them.

Deposit Limit: A helping hand to do the counting

Setting yourself a Deposit Limit ahead of a busy period in the racing calendar is a wise option when looking to keep your gambling safe.

At any point you can set your deposit limit on your spending with the Betfair Sportsbook.

You can also edit your deposit limit at any time, allowing you to always keep check on the amount you are depositing.

Loss Limit: Our spending safety net

We all want to make the most of Betfair's great racing offers but we must do so safely. That's why we've created your Loss Limit tool, so you can set a cap on your potential losses each calendar day, week, month, or year.

It is based on your net losses, taking winnings into account, so if you buy in for 50, then win 10, your net loss will be 40.

Keeping your loss limit at the front of mind when gambling is an extremely helpful tool to stay in control.

Gaming Time Check: A nudge for your next break

When you're having fun, it's easy to lose track of time, especially when it comes to gambling.

Betfair have added the Gaming Time Check tool to help you keep track of how long you are playing. With Gaming Time Checks, you can set yourself reminders to take a break from playing and to notify you of your net position in that session.

This is a crucial tool to be across during a busy top class racing period with it is very easy to lose track of time.

Time Out: Even champions take a half-time break

We all need a break sometimes. That's why we will help you pause from playing with Betfair if you decide that's a good idea.

You can set your Time Out to press pause on your account for up to 30 days. You won't be able to access your account while your Time Out is in place.

This tool can be used at any time you feel that it might be worth taking a break from racing.

Self Exclusion: Take yourself out of the game

When you want to take a longer break, the Self Exclusion tool will help you stick to that plan. It will block you from Betfair for six months or longer.

It's your choice to pick the products to exclude yourself from or even to self-exclude from all of our brands.

If you are considering self-exclusion, we recommend you register with Gamstop.

Gamstop is a free service that enables you to self-exclude from online gambling companies licensed in Great Britain.

To find out more and to sign up with Gamstop please visit www.gamstop.co.uk.