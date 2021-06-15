To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Royal Ascot Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Royal Ascot
Timeform bring you three to back on day two of Royal Ascot

Timeform pick out the three best bets on the second day of Royal Ascot.

"...showed when second in last year's Britannia Stakes that this stiff mile plays to his strengths..."

Timeform on Finest Sound

Twilight Gleaming - 14:30 Royal Ascot

Twilight Gleaming is bred very much for turf, so it was perhaps unsurprising that she was unable to make a winning start on dirt, finishing runner-up at Keeneland in April. However, it proved a very different story when she was switched to turf at Belmont for her next start, basically winning in a canter by seven and a half lengths. An exciting prospect, she fully deserves her place at the head of the market and will make a bold bid to provide trainer Wesley Ward with a fifth success in this Group 2.

Lady Bowthorpe - 15:40 Royal Ascot

Lady Bowthorpe showed a good attitude to make a successful reappearance in the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket at the beginning of May, and she then improved again to fill the runner-up spot behind Palace Pier in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury last time, keeping on well to be beaten just a length and a half. This represents a drop in grade back against her own sex and, despite having a 3 lb penalty to carry for her Dahlia win, she still comfortably sets the standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. Therefore, she rates a confident selection to regain the winning thread.

Finest Sound - 17:00 Royal Ascot

Finest Sound has progressed well this season, putting up an excellent effort when runner-up in a red-hot handicap at Nottingham before registering a narrow success at Haydock. The talented runner-up very much had the run of the race at Haydock, so Finest Sound did well under the circumstances to get on top close home. He is well handicapped from just a 3 lb higher mark and showed when second in last year's Britannia Stakes that this stiff mile plays to his strengths, so another bold bid is on the cards.


Smart Stat

TWILIGHT GLEAMING - 14:30 Royal Ascot
3 - Wesley Ward's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Recommended bets

Back Twilight Gleaming @ 3.613/5 in the 14:30 at Royal Ascot
Back Lady Bowthorpe @ 3.052/1 in the 15:40 at Royal Ascot
Back Finest Sound @ 10.519/2 in the 17:00 at Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot 16th Jun (5f Grp2)

Show Hide

Wednesday 16 June, 2.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Twilight Gleaming
Artos
Nymphadora
yet
Quick Suzy
Illustrating
Get Ahead
Desert Dreamer
Beautiful Sunshine
Orinoco River
Mas Poder
Eve Lodge
Cheerupsleepyjean
Choux
Crazyland
Misty Ayr
Harmony Rose
Jazzy Princess
Poppy Petal
White Jasmine
Coup De Force
Vertiginous
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Royal Ascot 16th Jun (1m Grp2)

Show Hide

Wednesday 16 June, 3.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lady Bowthorpe
Queen Power
Double Or Bubble
Champers Elysees
Onassis
Lavenders Blue
Indie Angel
Valeria Messalina
Parents Prayer
Agincourt
Fooraat
Bounce The Blues
Posted
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Royal Ascot 16th Jun (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 16 June, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Finest Sound
Astro King
Haqeeqy
Magical Morning
Grove Ferry
Matthew Flinders
Irish Admiral
Layfayette
Brunch
Maydanny
Bell Rock
Beat Le Bon
Eastern World
Lucander
Fame And Acclaim
Trais Fluors
Escobar
Ascension
Whats The Story
Bowerman
Real World
Ouzo
Revich
Hortzadar
Cliffs of Capri
Power Of States
Bugle Major
Teston
Pepperoni Pete
Fantasy Believer
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips