Royal Ascot Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Twilight Gleaming - 14:30 Royal Ascot

Twilight Gleaming is bred very much for turf, so it was perhaps unsurprising that she was unable to make a winning start on dirt, finishing runner-up at Keeneland in April. However, it proved a very different story when she was switched to turf at Belmont for her next start, basically winning in a canter by seven and a half lengths. An exciting prospect, she fully deserves her place at the head of the market and will make a bold bid to provide trainer Wesley Ward with a fifth success in this Group 2.

No. 19 (20) Twilight Gleaming (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Wesley A. Ward, USA

Jockey: John R. Velazquez

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Lady Bowthorpe - 15:40 Royal Ascot

Lady Bowthorpe showed a good attitude to make a successful reappearance in the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket at the beginning of May, and she then improved again to fill the runner-up spot behind Palace Pier in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury last time, keeping on well to be beaten just a length and a half. This represents a drop in grade back against her own sex and, despite having a 3 lb penalty to carry for her Dahlia win, she still comfortably sets the standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. Therefore, she rates a confident selection to regain the winning thread.

No. 2 (7) Lady Bowthorpe SBK 15/8 EXC 3.05 Trainer: William Jarvis

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Finest Sound - 17:00 Royal Ascot

Finest Sound has progressed well this season, putting up an excellent effort when runner-up in a red-hot handicap at Nottingham before registering a narrow success at Haydock. The talented runner-up very much had the run of the race at Haydock, so Finest Sound did well under the circumstances to get on top close home. He is well handicapped from just a 3 lb higher mark and showed when second in last year's Britannia Stakes that this stiff mile plays to his strengths, so another bold bid is on the cards.