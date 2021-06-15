- Trainer: Wesley A. Ward, USA
- Jockey: John R. Velazquez
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: -
Royal Ascot Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday
Timeform pick out the three best bets on the second day of Royal Ascot.
"...showed when second in last year's Britannia Stakes that this stiff mile plays to his strengths..."
Timeform on Finest Sound
Twilight Gleaming - 14:30 Royal Ascot
Twilight Gleaming is bred very much for turf, so it was perhaps unsurprising that she was unable to make a winning start on dirt, finishing runner-up at Keeneland in April. However, it proved a very different story when she was switched to turf at Belmont for her next start, basically winning in a canter by seven and a half lengths. An exciting prospect, she fully deserves her place at the head of the market and will make a bold bid to provide trainer Wesley Ward with a fifth success in this Group 2.
Lady Bowthorpe - 15:40 Royal Ascot
Lady Bowthorpe showed a good attitude to make a successful reappearance in the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket at the beginning of May, and she then improved again to fill the runner-up spot behind Palace Pier in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury last time, keeping on well to be beaten just a length and a half. This represents a drop in grade back against her own sex and, despite having a 3 lb penalty to carry for her Dahlia win, she still comfortably sets the standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. Therefore, she rates a confident selection to regain the winning thread.
Finest Sound - 17:00 Royal Ascot
Finest Sound has progressed well this season, putting up an excellent effort when runner-up in a red-hot handicap at Nottingham before registering a narrow success at Haydock. The talented runner-up very much had the run of the race at Haydock, so Finest Sound did well under the circumstances to get on top close home. He is well handicapped from just a 3 lb higher mark and showed when second in last year's Britannia Stakes that this stiff mile plays to his strengths, so another bold bid is on the cards.
Smart Stat
TWILIGHT GLEAMING - 14:30 Royal Ascot
3 - Wesley Ward's number of winners in past 10 runnings
Recommended bets
Royal Ascot 16th Jun (5f Grp2)Show Hide
Wednesday 16 June, 2.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Twilight Gleaming
|Artos
|Nymphadora
|yet
|Quick Suzy
|Illustrating
|Get Ahead
|Desert Dreamer
|Beautiful Sunshine
|Orinoco River
|Mas Poder
|Eve Lodge
|Cheerupsleepyjean
|Choux
|Crazyland
|Misty Ayr
|Harmony Rose
|Jazzy Princess
|Poppy Petal
|White Jasmine
|Coup De Force
|Vertiginous
Royal Ascot 16th Jun (1m Grp2)Show Hide
Wednesday 16 June, 3.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lady Bowthorpe
|Queen Power
|Double Or Bubble
|Champers Elysees
|Onassis
|Lavenders Blue
|Indie Angel
|Valeria Messalina
|Parents Prayer
|Agincourt
|Fooraat
|Bounce The Blues
|Posted
Royal Ascot 16th Jun (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 16 June, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Finest Sound
|Astro King
|Haqeeqy
|Magical Morning
|Grove Ferry
|Matthew Flinders
|Irish Admiral
|Layfayette
|Brunch
|Maydanny
|Bell Rock
|Beat Le Bon
|Eastern World
|Lucander
|Fame And Acclaim
|Trais Fluors
|Escobar
|Ascension
|Whats The Story
|Bowerman
|Real World
|Ouzo
|Revich
|Hortzadar
|Cliffs of Capri
|Power Of States
|Bugle Major
|Teston
|Pepperoni Pete
|Fantasy Believer