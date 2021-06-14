Royal Ascot Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Gisburn - 15:05 Royal Ascot

Gisburn stepped up markedly on his debut to get off the mark at Newbury last time, making the most of that experience against a field of newcomers. He was always in control but really asserted once he got over to the rail in the final furlong, forging clear to win by six and a half lengths with plenty in hand. He looks sure to go on improving and must be considered a leading contender in this prestigious contest, representing the Richard Hannon yard which has already sent out 15 individual two-year-old winners on turf in 2021.

No. 8 (7) Gisburn (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Pat Dobbs

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

Battaash - 15:40 Royal Ascot

Battaash wasn't at his brilliant best in 2020, but he still managed to win all three starts, including a first success in the King's Stand Stakes after filling the runner-up spot behind Blue Point in two previous attempts. He may no longer be capable of top-class form at the age of seven, but even the level he achieved last season identifies him as very much the one to beat in this line-up. Provided he is fully recovered from the setback he suffered during the winter, then it's hard to see what can stop him from recording the fourteenth victory of his illustrious career.

No. 2 (9) Battaash (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Battleground - 16:20 Royal Ascot

Battleground won the Chesham Stakes at this meeting and the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood as a two-year-old, while he wasn't seen to best effect when second on his final start of that season in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf at Keeneland. He attracted strong, late support on his return in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, but can have a line put through that run as he lost his action in the Dip and was not given a hard time afterwards. He remains a high-class prospect and is well worth another chance now back on a more conventional track.