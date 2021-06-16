To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Royal Ascot Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Stradivarius
Can Stradivarius win a fourth Gold Cup at Royal Ascot on Thursday?

Timeform pick out the three best bets on the third day of Royal Ascot.

"...she is fancied to maintain her unbeaten record up in trip and class..."

Timeform on Eshaada

Eshaada - 15:40 Royal Ascot

There are plenty of progressive fillies on show here, but the Roger Varian-trained Eshaada has made a deep impression winning both of her starts so far, overcoming greenness on debut at Nottingham last year, and showing much improved form when winning a listed event on return at Newbury last month. She has several of these in behind that day and appeared to have a bit up her sleeve, so she is fancied to maintain her unbeaten record up in trip and class.

Stradivarius - 16:15 Royal Ascot

Stradivarius has dominated the staying division since 2018, winning the last three renewals of this, and he again arrives with excellent claims as he bids to emulate Yeats as a four-time winner of the Gold Cup. He was disappointing in the Long Distance Cup on his final start last season, but looked as good as ever when making a winning return in the Sagaro here in April. The return to this longer trip will be in his favour and any rain that falls shouldn't pose a problem as he won this on soft ground 12 months ago.

Mithras - 17:00 Royal Ascot

A typically competitive renewal of the Britannia and Mithras is taken to bounce back to form after having excuses up in class last time. He looked a smart prospect when winning a hot handicap on return at Newbury and didn't appear suited by the smaller field and heavy ground in the Heron Stakes at Sandown last time. Mithras will be much better suited by this scenario and he still figures on a fair mark.

Smart Stat

Stradivarius - 16:15 Royal Ascot

22% - Frankie Dettori's strike rate at ASCOT

Recommended bets

Back Eshaada @ 7.26/1 in the 15:40 at Royal Ascot
Back Stradivarius @ 2.01/1 in the 16:15 at Royal Ascot
Back Mithras @ 7.613/2 in the 17:00 at Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot 17th Jun (2m4f Grp1)

Show Hide

Thursday 17 June, 4.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Stradivarius
Trueshan
Subjectivist
Serpentine
Emperor Of The Sun
Spanish Mission
Princess Zoe
Santiago
Twilight Payment
Amhran Na Bhfiann
Nayef Road
Rip Van Lips
Ben Lilly
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Royal Ascot 17th Jun (1m Hcap Stks)

Show Hide

Thursday 17 June, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Mithras
Air To Air
Raadobarg
Royal Pleasure
Grid
Liffey River
Dubai Honour
Aerion Power
Horoscope
Summa Peto
Perotto
Dinoo
George Peabody
Emperor Spirit
Royal Air Force
Qaader
Ataser
Siam Fox
Quintillus
Longlai
Beautiful Bertie
Gioia Cieca
Emporio
Tawleed
Legal Attack
Akmaam
Big Narstie
Laelaps
Royal Scimitar
Star Of Orion
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips