Royal Ascot Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Eshaada - 15:40 Royal Ascot

There are plenty of progressive fillies on show here, but the Roger Varian-trained Eshaada has made a deep impression winning both of her starts so far, overcoming greenness on debut at Nottingham last year, and showing much improved form when winning a listed event on return at Newbury last month. She has several of these in behind that day and appeared to have a bit up her sleeve, so she is fancied to maintain her unbeaten record up in trip and class.

No. 6 (11) Eshaada SBK 11/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Stradivarius - 16:15 Royal Ascot

Stradivarius has dominated the staying division since 2018, winning the last three renewals of this, and he again arrives with excellent claims as he bids to emulate Yeats as a four-time winner of the Gold Cup. He was disappointing in the Long Distance Cup on his final start last season, but looked as good as ever when making a winning return in the Sagaro here in April. The return to this longer trip will be in his favour and any rain that falls shouldn't pose a problem as he won this on soft ground 12 months ago.

No. 4 (8) Stradivarius (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.26 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Mithras - 17:00 Royal Ascot

A typically competitive renewal of the Britannia and Mithras is taken to bounce back to form after having excuses up in class last time. He looked a smart prospect when winning a hot handicap on return at Newbury and didn't appear suited by the smaller field and heavy ground in the Heron Stakes at Sandown last time. Mithras will be much better suited by this scenario and he still figures on a fair mark.