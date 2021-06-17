To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Royal Ascot Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Racing at Royal Ascot
The top-class action at Royal Ascot continues on Friday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Royal Ascot on Friday...

Flotus - 14:30 Royal Ascot

Few juveniles have created a bigger impression this season than Flotus, who justified strong support to make a winning debut at Goodwood last month, clocking a good time in the process. The turn of foot that Flotus displayed to readily draw four and three-quarter lengths clear of her rivals marked her down as a hugely exciting prospect, and she is open to significant improvement after such a taking debut.

Alenquer - 15:05 Royal Ascot

Alenquer was arguably a shade fortunate when beating subsequent Derby winner Adayar in the Sandown Classic Trial, but that is still a rock-solid piece of form and much better than anything his rivals can offer. Alenquer has won two of his three starts and has not yet shown everything he has to offer, so there is plenty to like about his chances.

Aaddeey - 17:35 Royal Ascot

Aaddeey is a horse firmly on the up and he posted a big career-best effort when easily beating a subsequent winner at Newmarket last month. Aaddeey clocked a notable closing sectional to draw four and a half lengths clear, and he scored with plenty in hand. He has gone up 13 lb for that impressive victory but that should not be enough to stop this lightly-raced four-year-old.

Smart Stat

Alenquer - 15:05 Royal Ascot
26% - William Haggas' strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Recommended bets

Back Flotus @ 4.57/2 in the 14:30 at Royal Ascot
Back Alenquer @ 3.39/4 in the 15:05 at Royal Ascot
Back Aaddeey @ 7.06/1 in the 17:35 at Royal Ascot

Friday 18 June, 2.30pm

Friday 18 June, 3.05pm

Friday 18 June, 5.35pm

