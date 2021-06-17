Royal Ascot Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Flotus - 14:30 Royal Ascot

Few juveniles have created a bigger impression this season than Flotus, who justified strong support to make a winning debut at Goodwood last month, clocking a good time in the process. The turn of foot that Flotus displayed to readily draw four and three-quarter lengths clear of her rivals marked her down as a hugely exciting prospect, and she is open to significant improvement after such a taking debut.

No. 6 (5) Flotus (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Alenquer - 15:05 Royal Ascot

Alenquer was arguably a shade fortunate when beating subsequent Derby winner Adayar in the Sandown Classic Trial, but that is still a rock-solid piece of form and much better than anything his rivals can offer. Alenquer has won two of his three starts and has not yet shown everything he has to offer, so there is plenty to like about his chances.

No. 2 (3) Alenquer (Fr) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.35 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Aaddeey - 17:35 Royal Ascot

Aaddeey is a horse firmly on the up and he posted a big career-best effort when easily beating a subsequent winner at Newmarket last month. Aaddeey clocked a notable closing sectional to draw four and a half lengths clear, and he scored with plenty in hand. He has gone up 13 lb for that impressive victory but that should not be enough to stop this lightly-raced four-year-old.