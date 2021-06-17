- Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford
- Jockey: Frankie Dettori
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: -
Royal Ascot Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Royal Ascot on Friday...
Few juveniles have created a bigger impression this season than Flotus, who justified strong support to make a winning debut at Goodwood last month, clocking a good time in the process. The turn of foot that Flotus displayed to readily draw four and three-quarter lengths clear of her rivals marked her down as a hugely exciting prospect, and she is open to significant improvement after such a taking debut.
Alenquer was arguably a shade fortunate when beating subsequent Derby winner Adayar in the Sandown Classic Trial, but that is still a rock-solid piece of form and much better than anything his rivals can offer. Alenquer has won two of his three starts and has not yet shown everything he has to offer, so there is plenty to like about his chances.
Aaddeey is a horse firmly on the up and he posted a big career-best effort when easily beating a subsequent winner at Newmarket last month. Aaddeey clocked a notable closing sectional to draw four and a half lengths clear, and he scored with plenty in hand. He has gone up 13 lb for that impressive victory but that should not be enough to stop this lightly-raced four-year-old.
Smart Stat
Alenquer - 15:05 Royal Ascot
26% - William Haggas' strike rate with horses running over 10f+
Recommended bets
Royal Ascot 18th Jun (6f Grp3)Show Hide
Friday 18 June, 2.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Flotus
|Hello You
|Prettiest
|Oscula
|Eve Lodge
|Elliptic
|Cachet
|Hellomydarlin
|Sandrine
|Sunstrike
|Sows
|Lady Ayresome
|Gypsy Lady
|El Maga
|Anadora
Royal Ascot 18th Jun (1m4f Grp2)Show Hide
Friday 18 June, 3.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Alenquer
|Title
|The Mediterranean
|Yibir
|Gear Up
|Belloccio
|Tasman Bay
|Gloucestershire
Royal Ascot 18th Jun (1m4f Hcap Stks)Show Hide
Friday 18 June, 5.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Quickthorn
|Aaddeey
|Sam Cooke
|Tritonic
|Grand Bazaar
|Mirann
|Scarlet Dragon
|Jeremiah
|Valyrian Steel
|Favorite Moon
|Dark Pine
|Zabeel Champion
|Raymond Tusk
|Win Oclock
|Lost Eden
|Alounak
|Tyson Fury
|Khagan
|Pirate King