NAP: Sit Down Lucy the star act

Sit Down Lucy - 16:10 Roscommon

Seven runners are set to go to post for this Grade 3, not just the the feature event on Monday's card at Roscommon but also the only graded race run at the track all year.

Sit Down Lucy tops the field on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings having won impressively on her chasing debut at Galway three weeks ago, leading on the bridle after the last and quickly drawing clear from there to land the spoils by eight lengths.

She is likely to improve with that experience under her belt and this looks a good opportunity for her to make it two from two over fences before testing the waters in even better company.

No. 6 Sit Down Lucy (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Peter Fahey, Ireland

Jockey: Sean Flanagan

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Go with Golden Sandbanks

Golden Sandbanks - 14:25 Roscommon

Golden Sandbanks has been mixing hurdling and chasing to good effect recently, winning three of his last four starts.

He proved better than ever when winning over fences at Sligo earlier this month, easily defying a mark of 96 by four lengths.

Clearly thriving at present, Golden Sandbanks reverts to hurdling today and it's hard to look past him from a 3 lb lower mark in this sphere than when creating such a good impression at Sligo.

No. 5 Golden Sandbanks SBK 2/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Paul W. Flynn, Ireland

Jockey: Sean Flanagan

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 96

EACH-WAY: Benkei can roll back the years

Benkei - 15:35 Roscommon

Benkei caught the eye when fourth on his latest outing at Navan, passing the post only seven lengths behind the winner and leaving the impression he would have finished closer still under stronger handling.

He'll get that today with Rachael Blackmore taking over in the saddle and the way he finished his race at Navan suggests this markedly longer trip is well worth exploring.

On a losing run stretching back to May 2018, the 12-year-old Benkei could be worth a chance to confirm the promise of last time and finally get his head back in front.