Timeform's guide to the Rockfel Stakes

Rockfel Stakes

15:00 Newmarket, Friday

Live on ITV3

1. Alshinfarah (Kevin Philippart de Foy/ Jim Crowley)

Half-sister to two winners, notably smart French 1¼m-12.5f winner Raabihah, and looked a good prospect in landing her first two starts. Excellent third in French Group 3 last time and seems likely to give another good account.

2. Carla's Way (Simon & Ed Crisford/ James Doyle)

Big-money breeze-up buy who created an excellent impression when readily making all in 6.5f maiden at Doncaster on debut. Back on track when runner-up in Prestige Stakes at Goodwood last month and might not have finished improving.

3. Caroline Reaper (Charlie Johnston/ Jack Mitchell)

Useful filly who doubled her tally in Zukunfts-Rennen at Baden-Baden a month ago. This is tougher but she's likely to give her all again.

4. Marcella (Andrew Balding/ William Buick)

Left debut form well behind to win 5-runner minor event (18/1) at Chester in August. Out of depth in listed race at Haydock since and this is likely to prove too much.

5. Shuwari (Ollie Sangster/ Oisin Murphy)

80,000 gns yearling bred to be useful and looks just that having won 7f Newbury novice and Sandown listed race in good style. She saw off the Sweet Solera winner Fallen Angel last time, with another couple of subsequent improvers (including a stablemate) in behind.

6. Spiritual (John & Thady Gosden/ Kieran Shoemark)

€280,000 Invincible Spirit filly from a good family. Ideal start when scoring at Leicester recently, well on top at the finish. Open to significant improvement, so looks a player.

7. Ylang Ylang (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Highly promising Frankel filly who has made all in Curragh maiden and Silver Flash Stakes at Leopardstown (7f, by 1½ lengths from Vespertilio) this summer. Something amiss in Moyglare Stud Stakes at former course last time, but remains with potential.

8. Zenjabeela (Roger Varian/ David Egan)

Off the mark with plenty to spare in a Southwell maiden on her second start and did well in the circumstances when following up in minor event at Beverley (7.4f) 27 days ago, denied a clear run two furlongs out. Worth considering for all that this is a marked step up.

Timeform Analyst's Verdict:

Ylang Ylang was hugely impressive on her first two starts and, despite a blip last time, she makes most appeal with the scope for better. The unbeaten Shuwari is an obvious danger and Carla's Way deserves respect on the back of a solid showing at Goodwood.

Timeform's 1-2-3:

1. Ylang Ylang

2. Shuwari

3. Carla's Way