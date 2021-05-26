- Trainer: Tim Easterby
- Jockey: David Allan
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: -
Ripon Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Ripon on Thursday.
"...he is likely to have even more to offer as he gains in experience..."
Timeform on Moorbik
Atomic Lady shaped encouragingly when third on her debut at Thirsk earlier this month. She was held up after a slow start and then kept on well to be beaten just a length and three quarters, despite being given just a hands-and-heels ride by her jockey. She looks sure to improve with that run under her belt and rates a confident selection to get off the mark at the second attempt for the Tim Easterby yard which continues on a roll (72% of horses running to form).
Benadalid proved better than ever when winning over this course and distance 11 days ago, drawing clear in the final two furlongs to beat a subsequent winner by six lengths. This will be a quick turnaround, but the manner of that victory suggests he is potentially very well-in under a 5 lb penalty. He can bring up the fifth win of his career at Ripon in conditions which clearly play to his strengths (acts well on heavy going).
Moorbik showed much improved form after four months off to open his account at Yarmouth last time, still looking green but showing a good attitude under pressure to get the verdict by half a length. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and he is likely to have even more to offer as he gains in experience. He is very hard to oppose for the William Haggas yard which has an impressive 35% strike rate at Ripon in recent seasons.
Smart Stat
MY BEST FRIEND - 16:05 Ripon
2 - David O'Meara's number of winners in past 10 runnings
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Recommended bets
