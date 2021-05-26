To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Ripon Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Flat racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Ripon on Thursday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Ripon on Thursday.

"...he is likely to have even more to offer as he gains in experience..."

Timeform on Moorbik

Atomic Lady - 13:55 Ripon

Atomic Lady shaped encouragingly when third on her debut at Thirsk earlier this month. She was held up after a slow start and then kept on well to be beaten just a length and three quarters, despite being given just a hands-and-heels ride by her jockey. She looks sure to improve with that run under her belt and rates a confident selection to get off the mark at the second attempt for the Tim Easterby yard which continues on a roll (72% of horses running to form).

Benadalid - 15:35 Ripon

Benadalid proved better than ever when winning over this course and distance 11 days ago, drawing clear in the final two furlongs to beat a subsequent winner by six lengths. This will be a quick turnaround, but the manner of that victory suggests he is potentially very well-in under a 5 lb penalty. He can bring up the fifth win of his career at Ripon in conditions which clearly play to his strengths (acts well on heavy going).

Moorbik - 16:40 Ripon

Moorbik showed much improved form after four months off to open his account at Yarmouth last time, still looking green but showing a good attitude under pressure to get the verdict by half a length. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and he is likely to have even more to offer as he gains in experience. He is very hard to oppose for the William Haggas yard which has an impressive 35% strike rate at Ripon in recent seasons.


Smart Stat

MY BEST FRIEND - 16:05 Ripon
2 - David O'Meara's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Recommended bets

Back Atomic Lady @2.829/5 in the 13:55 at Ripon
Back Benadalid @2.427/5 in the 15:35 at Ripon
Back Moorbik @1.748/11 in the 16:40 at Ripon

Thursday 27 May, 1.55pm

Atomic Lady
Favourite Child
Sapphires Moon
Tudor Queen
Purple Bling
Jersey Rose
Torshi
Woodlands Charm
Sandies Dream
Pretty Mahra
Thursday 27 May, 3.35pm

Benadalid
Fishable
Alternative Fact
Scottish Summit
Alpine Mistral
Sameem
Thursday 27 May, 4.40pm

Moorbik
Arthurs Realm
Broomy Law
Night Terrors
Hildenley
Mister Mcarthur
Mercurian
