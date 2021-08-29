Ripon Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Sunday Justice - 13:20 Ripon

Sunday Justice wasn't seen to best effect when fifth on his debut at Beverley earlier this month, leaving the impression he should have finished right with the principals. He was going well when denied a run entering the final two furlongs and still appeared full of running as he passed the post two and a quarter lengths behind the winner. He is sure to improve with that run under his belt and this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark at the second attempt.

No. 4 (6) Sunday Justice (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: David Barron

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Hellomydarlin - 15:05 Ripon

Hellomydarlin showed much improved form when third on her nursery debut at York 12 days ago, producing a good run from the rear of the field to be beaten less than a length. That was a useful performance and a repeat of that form will make her very difficult to beat in this listed heat. After all, she comfortably sets the standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and it would be folly to rule out further progress granted a strong pace at six furlongs.

No. 11 (8) Hellomydarlin (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Mark Crehan

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

Lord Torranaga - 16:50 Ripon

Lord Torranaga could hardly have been more impressive when winning at Southwell two weeks ago, powering clear in the straight to land the spoils by six lengths with plenty in hand. He has done all his winning on the all-weather, so the big question here is whether he can perform to the same sort of level on turf. On balance, he deserves the benefit of the doubt with his lower mark on this surface giving him a bit of room for manouevre.