To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Ripon Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Racing at Ripon
Timeform bring you three to back at Ripon on Monday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Ripon on Monday...

"...could hardly have been more impressive when winning at Southwell two weeks ago..."

Timeform on Lord Torranaga

Sunday Justice - 13:20 Ripon

Sunday Justice wasn't seen to best effect when fifth on his debut at Beverley earlier this month, leaving the impression he should have finished right with the principals. He was going well when denied a run entering the final two furlongs and still appeared full of running as he passed the post two and a quarter lengths behind the winner. He is sure to improve with that run under his belt and this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark at the second attempt.

Hellomydarlin - 15:05 Ripon

Hellomydarlin showed much improved form when third on her nursery debut at York 12 days ago, producing a good run from the rear of the field to be beaten less than a length. That was a useful performance and a repeat of that form will make her very difficult to beat in this listed heat. After all, she comfortably sets the standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and it would be folly to rule out further progress granted a strong pace at six furlongs.

Lord Torranaga - 16:50 Ripon

Lord Torranaga could hardly have been more impressive when winning at Southwell two weeks ago, powering clear in the straight to land the spoils by six lengths with plenty in hand. He has done all his winning on the all-weather, so the big question here is whether he can perform to the same sort of level on turf. On balance, he deserves the benefit of the doubt with his lower mark on this surface giving him a bit of room for manouevre.


Smart Stat

KETTLE HILL - 15:40 Ripon
24% - William Haggas' strike rate in mid season

Recommended bets

Back Sunday Justice @ 4.03/1 in the 13:20 at Ripon
Back Hellomydarlin @ 4.03/1 in the 15:05 at Ripon
Back Lord Torranaga @ 2.56/4 in the 16:50 at Ripon

Ripon 30th Aug (6f Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Monday 30 August, 1.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Bollin May
Maybe Even Never
Sunday Justice
Summer Secrets
Waxwing
Golden Prosperity
Madeira Wine
Arriannie
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Ripon 30th Aug (6f Listed)

Show Hide

Monday 30 August, 3.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Hellomydarlin
Taj Alriyadh
Atomic Lady
Mot And The Messer
Flotus
Melayu Kingdom
Object
Golden Warrior
Eidikos
Kingboard Star
Wonderful World
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Ripon 30th Aug (1m3f Nov Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 30 August, 4.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Whitwell
Lord Torranaga
My Brother Mike
Lockdown Dream
Licit
Firby
Quoteline Direct
Point Of Honour
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips