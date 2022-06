NAP: Time for Timbukone to strike

Timbukone - 17:35 Ripon

Timbukone showed improved from when filling the runner-up spot on his handicap debut at Ayr five weeks ago, sticking to his task well to pass the post less than a length behind the winner.

That was a big step in the right direction after nine months off (gelded in the interim) and the fact the first two pulled nearly five lengths clear of the rest underlines that he has started life in handicaps on a good mark.

In fact, it's a surprise that Timbukone has been left on 62 and he is well worth another chance to open his account now stepping up in trip to a mile.

No. 4 (1) Timbukone (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Keith Dalgleish

Jockey: Sam James

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 69

NEXT BEST: City Walk has strong claims

City Walk - 18:35 Ripon

City Walk proved better than ever when resuming winning ways at Chelmsford last time, hitting the front over a furlong out and always doing enough from there to land the spoils by two lengths.

Consistency has never been his strong suit, but the manner of that victory suggests he could still be well treated following a 6 lb rise in the weights.

The fine form of Saeed bin Suroor, who has saddled nine winners from his last 27 runners, also gives cause for plenty of optimism.

No. 2 (7) City Walk (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Pat Cosgrave

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 92

EACH-WAY: Nellie needs a second look

Not On Your Nellie - 20:10 Ripon

Not On Your Nellie produced her best effort of the season when finishing second over this course and distance last time, holding every chance entering the final furlong before the winner began to pull away.

She seems to be gradually coming to the boil and it was only last September that she was beaten by a much narrow margin at Nottingham.

When you consider that Not On Your Nellie was running off a BHA mark of 73 that day, then it goes without saying that she is starting to look dangerously well handicapped now down to 71.