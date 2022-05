NAP: Tamarama has a simple task

Tamarama - 18:55 Ripon

Tamarama proved better than ever when getting off the mark in a maiden at Beverley earlier this month, making all to win by three lengths in totally dominant fashion.

That was a fairly useful performance and she remains one to be interested in now back in a handicap.

After all, Tamarama already has the look of a well-treated filly from a BHA mark of 79 and it's not out of the question that she may yet have more to offer after just six starts.

No. 3 (2) Tamarama SBK 8/11 EXC 1.81 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 79

NEXT BEST: Stick with High Security

High Security - 18:25 Ripon

High Security produced a career-best effort on his latest outing over this course and distance, eventually getting the race from the stewards having been carried right for most of the final furlong.

Birkenhead, who was first past the post when High Security last ran, gave the form a boost when winning in convincing fashion at Catterick on Friday.

As for High Security, he is actually 1 lb lower in the weights here than last time because of the race conditions, so it goes without saying that he is potentially very well treated in his follow-up bid if arriving in the same sort of form.

No. 5 (2) High Security SBK 5/2 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Nigel Tinkler

Jockey: Rowan Scott

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 62

EACH-WAY: Gullane One can go well

Gullane One - 20:30 Ripon

Gullane One stepped up on his reappearance with a good fourth in the race fought out by Birkenhead and High Security last time, doing well to be beaten less than two lengths given that he raced alone on the far side for the most part.

That was a step back in the right direction and he has dropped to a good mark judged on the pick of his efforts.

For context, Gullane One is now down to 55 having won off 57 as recently as last July, so the drop in grade today presents him with a good opportunity to resume winning ways if everything falls right this time.